What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Dec. 10

Perfect Blend — First 50 customers to five Granby coffee shops will get a free coffee and reusable mug, presented by Granby Ranch and Destination Granby. Participating locations include Debbie’s Drive In, Rocky Mountain Roastery, Simple Coffee Co. and Bighorn Bagels.

Momma and Me Yoga Class — 10-11 a.m. at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center. A yoga class for adults and children. Cost is $5 for everyone over 5 years. For more, call 970-724-3102.

Shop and Sip — 3-6 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Each business will offer specials, as well chances to win $100 or a holiday gift.

Reindeer Lanes Bowling — 6-9 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Games are $3 and feature Christmas decor, nightly contests for highest score and best Christmas sweater themed outfit. Locals receive 15% off food in Summit Bar and Grill. Themed holiday drinks available.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Granby Ranch opening day.

Holiday Market — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Inn at Silvercreek. Local and handmade items will be for sale. Artwork, jewelry, ornaments, wood crafts and so much more.

Venture Out Fest — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. A day of live music, dog sledding demonstrations, demoing new gear and meeting the Winter Park Resort patrol pups. For more, http://www.WinterParkResort.com .

Tommelfest — 9 a.m. at Devil’s Thumb Ranch. A full day of Nordic skiing clinics. Register by calling 970-726-8231 or email activities@devilsthumbranch.com .

Holiday Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Reindeer Games — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Games like reindeer ring toss, reindeer relay races and more. For more information, http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Holiday Story and Movie — 10:30 a.m. at the Kremmling Library. Watch “The Polar Express” with hot chocolate and cookies, as well as a holiday story reading. Space is limited to 15 children and registration is required.

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation will be “A Celebration of the Season.” Open to the public.

Grand Chorale Christmas Show — 7 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community House. Free traditional show returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Audience members encouraged to wear masks.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to noon at River Run Resort. Families can enjoy a breakfast buffet, photo opportunities with Santa, letter writing, delicious holiday treats and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com or call (970) 557-0625.

Build Your Own Gingerbread House — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Day Camp Building. Get decorating and test your architectural skills by building your very own gingerbread house. For more information, go to http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Grand Chorale Christmas Show — 7 p.m. at the YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch Chapel. Free traditional show returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Audience members encouraged to wear masks.

Monday, Dec. 13

Holiday Book Sale — 1-6 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Adult Craft Night — 6 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Make fabric snowmen with Teresa Banman. Supplies provided, registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Holiday Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be held on the second Tuesday of each month through Grand County libraries. As a COVID-19 work-around, these free legal clinics are being held by telephone for now, and library staff will schedule all appointments. Call 970-627-8353 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

Simply Spanish — 5:30-7 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join instructor Kathy Naples for an intermediate and conversational Spanish class. Registration is requested and can be done by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Call4All Legal Clinic — 5-7:30 p.m. Free legal help for seniors and low-income residents on family law, small claims, landlord or tenant law, protection orders and consumer or collections via Colorado Legal Services. Call 1-844-404-7400.

Simply Spanish — 5-6:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join instructor Kathy Naples for “not quite” beginner Spanish class. Registration is requested and can be done by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Family Movie Night — 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Watch “The Paw Patrol Movie” with pizza and popcorn provided.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Jingle Jog — 7:15-7:45 a.m. at the West Grand K-8 gym. Run, walk, jog and jingle all the way. Festive costumes encouraged. Student participants will earn a charm for their Charm Chains.

Holiday Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Friday, Dec. 17

Momma and Me Yoga Class — 10-11 a.m. at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center. A yoga class for adults and children. Cost is $5 for everyone over 5 years. For more, call 970-724-3102.

Reindeer Lanes Bowling — 6-9 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Games are $3 and feature Christmas decor, nightly contests for highest score and best Christmas sweater themed outfit. Locals receive 15% off food in Summit Bar and Grill. Themed holiday drinks available.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Meet Santa and his reindeer — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum.

Holiday Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Reindeer Games — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Games like reindeer ring toss, reindeer relay races and more. For more information, http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Holiday Celebration — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Celebrate the holiday season with cookie decorating, make your own ornament, and a snowflake creation station. Visit Santa and get a picture during the event from 1-2 p.m. For more, email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5488.

Full Moon Snowshoe/Ski — 6-8:30 p.m. Meet at Two Pines Supply in Granby. A free snowshoe or ski adventure. Register by Dec. 17 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Home for the Holidays — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Build Your Own Gingerbread House — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Day Camp Building. Get decorating and test your architectural skills by building your very own gingerbread house. For more information, go to http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Meet Santa and his reindeer — 1-5 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum.

Home for the Holidays — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Holiday Floral Workshop — 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Distilling. Create a beautiful fresh flower holiday centerpiece while sipping a signature cocktail and snacking on tasty bites. All ages are welcome. Must be 21 or older to sip cocktails. Everyone attending must purchase a ticket and space is limited. To purchase, http://www.winterparkfloral.com/product-page/holiday-flower-workshop .

Messiah Sing Along — 6:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Chapel. Free 23rd annual sing along open to everyone, with scores available at the concert. Pre-event entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Vaccinations and masks required.