What’s up this week in Grand

Friday, Dec. 16

Art Display — throughout December at Granby Library. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

Christmas Lights Tour — Through Dec. 31. Drive through Granby to see the best Christmas light displays and vote for your favorite. See the stops and cast your ballot at http://www.destinationgranby.com/events/holiday/ . Winner announced Jan. 3.

Momma and Me Yoga Class — 10-11 a.m. at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center. A yoga class for adults and children. Cost is $5 for everyone over 5 years. For more, call 970-724-3102.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chappel. All are welcome to get a free meal, this week hosted by the Grand County Jewish Community. Dinner will be served by Philly Phatz. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Reindeer Lanes Bowling — 6-9 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Games are $3 and feature Christmas decor, nightly contests for highest score and best Christmas sweater themed outfit. Locals receive 15% off food in Summit Bar and Grill. Themed holiday drinks available.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Meet Santa and his reindeer — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum.

Holiday Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kremmling Library. Friends of the Grand County Libraries are selling gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs.

Reindeer Games — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Games like reindeer ring toss, reindeer relay races and more. For more information, http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Health Coverage Free Enrollment Assistance — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Middle Park Health-Granby. Free assistance. Schedule an in-person, masked appointment by calling 970-531-4769.

Holiday Celebration — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Celebrate the holiday season with cookie decorating, make your own ornament, and a snowflake creation station. Visit Santa and get a picture during the event from 1-2 p.m. For more, email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5488.

Full Moon Snowshoe/Ski — 6-8:30 p.m. Meet at Two Pines Supply in Granby. A free snowshoe or ski adventure. Register by Dec. 17 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Secret Santa — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. A secret Santa gift swap for gifts between $5-$20. RSVP by contacting 970-964-7959 or be.tamellc@gmail.com .

Live Music — 6 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Kick off the holidays with Glen T. & The Soundsations.

Home for the Holidays — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Build Your Own Gingerbread House — 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Day Camp Building. Get decorating and test your architectural skills by building your very own gingerbread house. For more information, go to http://www.ymcarockies.org/Locations/Snow-Mountain-Ranch .

Meet Santa and his reindeer — 1-5 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum.

Grand County Community of Writers — 1-3 p.m. at the Granby Library. A monthly writers meeting held in the community room. Contact Anna to join at annawinkel@hotmail.com .

Home for the Holidays — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Holiday Floral Workshop — 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Distilling. Create a beautiful fresh flower holiday centerpiece while sipping a signature cocktail and snacking on tasty bites. All ages are welcome. Must be 21 or older to sip cocktails. Everyone attending must purchase a ticket and space is limited. To purchase, http://www.winterparkfloral.com/product-page/holiday-flower-workshop .

Messiah Sing Along — 6:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Chapel. Free 23rd annual sing along open to everyone, with scores available at the concert. Pre-event entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Vaccinations and masks required.

Monday, Dec. 20

Responsible Alcohol Vendor Class — 1-3 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Owners, managers, supervisors, servers, bartenders, special event volunteers and anyone else who serves alcohol is invited to this free class presented by the Fraser Winter Park Police Department. No registration required and participants will receive a responsible alcohol vendor certification.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Fraser Valley Lions Club Meeting — 8 a.m at Carver’s in Winter Park.

Group Snowshoe — 10 a.m. at Tame Wellness. Snowshoe Serenity Trail in Winter Park. For those hoping to join that don’t own snowshoes, contact Tame at 970-964-7959.

Longest Night Service — 5:30 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. A quiet, more contemplative service on the longest night of the year. Masks are encouraged. For more information, call 970-887-3606.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Open Enrollment Event — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. The Grand County Rural Health Network will explain health insurance options and help you enroll. Drop-ins welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Live Music with Matt Brown — 5-7 p.m. at Summit Bar and Grill at River Run RV Resort. Locals receive 15% off food.

Live Music — 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Funky grooves and high-energy jams from Boulder-based blues master Johnny O.

Friday, Dec. 24

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Torchlight Parade — 5-8 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Join for an evening filled with holiday cheer, from photos with Santa to caroling throughout the village. Stay warm by the bonfire while enjoying the firework display and torchlight parade illuminating the night sky.

Christmas Eve Services — 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. Traditional candlelight services of readings and music. Masks are encouraged. Call 970-887-3603 for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day.

Christmas Dinner — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. A free Christmas dinner for the community. Email be.tamellc@gmail.com to save your seat.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Kauffman House Museum — 1-4 p.m. at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. See the festively decorated Victorian Kauffman House with fascinating tours, mulled cider and cookies. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 and Grand Lake Area Historical Society members.