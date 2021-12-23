What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Dec. 24

Art Display — throughout December at Granby Library. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

Christmas Lights Tour — Through Dec. 31. Drive through Granby to see the best Christmas light displays and vote for your favorite. See the stops and cast your ballot at http://www.destinationgranby.com/events/holiday/ . Winner announced Jan. 3.

Torchlight Parade — 5-8 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Join for an evening filled with holiday cheer, from photos with Santa to caroling throughout the village. Stay warm by the bonfire while enjoying the firework display and torchlight parade illuminating the night sky.

Christmas Eve Worship — 5, 7 and 9 p.m. at Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church. Masks strongly recommended at 5 and 7 p.m. worships and required at the 9 p.m. service. The 5 p.m. service is also available on Zoom. For more, lordofthevalley.org.

Christmas Eve Services — 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. Traditional candlelight services of readings and music. Masks are encouraged. Call 970-887-3603 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day.

Christmas Dinner — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. A free Christmas dinner for the community. Email be.tamellc@gmail.com to save your seat.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Kauffman House Museum — 1-4 p.m. at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. See the festively decorated Victorian Kauffman House with fascinating tours, mulled cider and cookies. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 and Grand Lake Area Historical Society members.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Open Enrollment Event — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. The Grand County Rural Health Network will explain health insurance options and help you enroll. Drop-ins welcome.

Simply Spanish — 5-6:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join instructor Kathy Naples for “not quite” beginner Spanish class. Registration is requested and can be done by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Book Club — 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Mountain Shire Books & Gifts December book club pick is “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter. All are welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Live Music with Matt Brown — 5-7 p.m. at Summit Bar and Grill at River Run RV Resort. Locals receive 15% off food.

Live Music — 9 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Some of Grand County’s favorite locals, the Wiedl brothers, are sure to entertain with their playlist of crowd-pleasing covers from a variety of eras and genres. They’ll keep the venue jumpin ‘til closing time.

Friday, Dec. 31

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

New Year’s Eve Concert — throughout the evening at Granby Ranch. Concert, fireworks and torchlight parade.

New Year’s Eve Dinner — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at River Run. First dinner tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children and tickets for the second seating are $60 for adults and $20 for children. Reservations required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com .

Shine on New Year’s Eve — 6-9 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center. Event is free and open to the public with sledding, tubbing, a Silent Disco by Big Little Sound and an early evening firework display. Sleds, tubes and toboggans provided by the event center’s tubing hill.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Cocktail Party — 8-10 p.m. at River Run. Adults only. Live music from Piano Joe. Tickets are $20 and include a drink ticket and a champagne toast. Reservations required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com .

NYE Blues Dance Party — 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Devil’s Craft. The Grand County Blues Society presents AJ Fullerton with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $40 and available at grandblues.org. This is a 21-plus event and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required before the show.

New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep — 9 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Kauffman House Museum — 10 p.m. to midnight at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. Join the museum as Grand Lake awaits fireworks over the lake. For $5, enjoy mulled cider, treats and fascinating tours of the lamplit Victorian hotel and family home.

Fireworks on the Lake — midnight over Grand Lake.

Saturday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day.

Comedy Night — 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Grand Lake Community House. Comedians John Novosad and Nancy Norton from Comedy Works in Denver will perform two shows. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at GrandArtsCouncil.com or the Re/Max Peak to Peak office in Grand Lake.