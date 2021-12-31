What’s up this week in Grand

Friday, Dec. 31

Christmas Lights Tour — Through today. Drive through Granby to see the best Christmas light displays and vote for your favorite. See the stops and cast your ballot at http://www.destinationgranby.com/events/holiday/ . Winner announced Jan. 3.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

New Year’s Eve Dinner — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at River Run. First dinner tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children and tickets for the second seating are $60 for adults and $20 for children. Reservations required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com .

Shine on New Year’s Eve — 6-9 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center. Event is free and open to the public with sledding and tubing.. Sleds, tubes and toboggans provided by the event center’s tubing hill.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Cocktail Party — 8-10 p.m. at River Run. Adults only. Live music from Piano Joe. Tickets are $20 and include a drink ticket and a champagne toast. Reservations required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com .

NYE Blues Dance Party — 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Devil’s Craft. The Grand County Blues Society presents AJ Fullerton with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $40 and available at grandblues.org. This is a 21-plus event and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required before the show.

New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep — 9 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, rockymountainrep.com.

Kauffman House Museum — 10 p.m. to midnight at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. For $5, enjoy mulled cider, treats and fascinating tours of the lamplit Victorian hotel and family home.

Saturday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day.

Comedy Night — 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Grand Lake Community House. Comedians John Novosad and Nancy Norton from Comedy Works in Denver will perform two shows. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at GrandArtsCouncil.com or the Re/Max Peak to Peak office in Grand Lake.

Monday, Jan. 3

Art and Audio — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Join Tame for arts and crafts while listening to a podcast or audiobook.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Fraser Valley Lions Club Meeting — 8 a.m at Carver’s in Winter Park.

Grief Talk Group — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. A free peer support space to discuss grief, mental health and wellness.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Open Enrollment Event — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. The Grand County Rural Health Network will explain health insurance options and help you enroll. Drop-ins welcome.

Mental Health Yoga — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Yoga focused on courage and anxiety with a mix of breathwork and meditation. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Live Music — 7 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Join Devil’s Craft in welcoming Austin-based “browngrass” band Sour Bridges. It’s like bluegrass, only a little dirtier. Don’t miss this great opportunity to catch them as they pass through Winter Park.

Thursday, Jan. 6

COVID and flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Grand Fire Station. Provided by Grand County Public Health, registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Moderna, Moderna booster and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available along with Pfizer for 5-11-year-olds only. Flu and tetanus shots will also be available.

Live Music — 6 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Enjoy an early but lively evening with the talented Piano Joe Trio belting out favorites from past decades that will get the crowd dancing and singing along to their tunes.

Friday, Jan. 7

Game Night — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Play card games, board games or any other type of game.

Vision Board Class — 6:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Granby Rec and Kelly Friesen offer a class for creating vision boards for future goals. Cost is $30 for a new board and $15 to update a board. Registration is required and can be done by calling 970-887-3961.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions classes — 9-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply for two different classes, starting with Intro to Backcountry Gear followed by Intro to Backcountry Conditions. The cost is $10 per person and need a minimum of five participants. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 5 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Health Coverage Free Enrollment Assistance — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Middle Park Health-Granby. Free assistance. Schedule an in-person, masked appointment by calling 970-531-4769.

Live Music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Grand County’s premier high octane party band, Puddle Stomp, will have you grooving to The Dead, Phish, Funky Meters, Ween, Stevie Wonder and much more. Featuring long-time local musicians Robbie Gonzales, Scotty Hicks, and Andy Irvine.