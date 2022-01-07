What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Jan. 7

Art Display — throughout January at Fraser Valley Library in the Urban Community Room. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

GCHA hosts artist Jessie Nelson — throughout January at Cozens Ranch Museum. On display and available for purchase during normal museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library for students in K-5.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Explore the building and construction kit this month, available in the conference room.

Game Night — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Play card games, board games or any other type of game.

Vision Board Class — 6:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Granby Rec and Kelly Friesen offer a class for creating vision boards for future goals. Cost is $30 for a new board and $15 to update a board. Registration is required and can be done by calling 970-887-3961.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions classes — 9-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply for two different classes, starting with Intro to Backcountry Gear followed by Intro to Backcountry Conditions. Registration required.

Saturday Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for rhymes, songs, stories and more.

Health Coverage Free Enrollment Assistance — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Middle Park Health-Granby. Free assistance. Schedule an in-person, masked appointment by calling 970-531-4769.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. All ages, all subjects, english as a second language. Reservations recommended, but walk-ins also welcome.

Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. online due to COVID-19. This month’s presentation is “Looking to the future and the past: The James Webb Space Telescope.” Open to the public. Contact grandastronomy@gmail.com for Zoom link.

Live Music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Grand County’s premier high octane party band, Puddle Stomp, will have you grooving to The Dead, Phish, Funky Meters, Ween, Stevie Wonder and much more. Featuring long-time local musicians Robbie Gonzales, Scotty Hicks, and Andy Irvine.

Monday, Jan 10

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under 5.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Coffee and a Snowblower Event – 9-11 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Roastery in Granby (chamber building). Mountain Parks Electric will be paying for $5 discounts on patrons’ orders and inviting them to enter a drawing for a FREE electric snowblower.

Coffee with Council — 10-11 a.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Join Winter Park’s elected officials for some informal conversation and light snacks and coffee at the first Coffee with Council of the year. RSVP to djardee@wpgov.com .

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement and more.

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be held on the second Tuesday of each month through Grand County libraries. As a COVID-19 work-around, these free legal clinics are being held by telephone for now, and library staff will schedule all appointments. Call 970-627-8353 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

2022 Candidate Workshop — 6 p.m. at Fraser Town Hall. Interested in running to be on Fraser’s town board? This informational workshop will cover trustee duties, local government roles and more.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for stories, rhymes, songs and movement.

Open Enrollment Event — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. The Grand County Rural Health Network will explain health insurance options and help you enroll. Drop-ins welcome.

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Simply Spanish — 5-6:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Join instructor Kathy Naples for “not quite” beginner Spanish class. Registration is requested and can be done by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Teen/Adult movie night — 5-6:45 p.m. at Juniper Library. Pizza and popcorn provided.

Virtual Reality — 5-6:30 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Enjoy gaming, creating music or traveling to new worlds — all without leaving your library. Registration required at gcld.org.

Winter Park 101 — 5:30-7 p.m. at the Winter Park Town Hall. Meet the Winter Park council members for a question and answer session, as well as a free tour of town hall and other town facilities with stops at each department for a behind the scenes look at local government. RSVP by emailing Town Clerk Dani Jardee at djardee@wpgov.com . Masks required.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Join Ms. Amy or Ms. Kaylene for stories, rhymes, songs and movement.

Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library. Join Ms. Elisa for rhymes, stories, songs, movement and more. Masks required for those over 3 years old.

Brown Bag Book Group — 12:30 p.m. at Juniper Library. This month’s book is “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei.

Makerspace Thursday — 4-6:30 p.m. at Granby Library. Explore the Marbles and Mazes kit this month in the teen library.

Afterschool club — 5-6 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Friday, Jan. 14

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at fraser Valley Library. Explore the building and construction kit this month in the conference room.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chappel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Stalwart Classical Duo — 7 p.m. at the Church of Eternal Hills. Two world class soloists, Ilya Yakusnev and Thomas Mesa, combine for a powerhouse duo with international flair. Buy tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for rhymes, songs, stories and more.

Health Coverage Free Enrollment Assistance — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Middle Park Health-Granby. Free assistance. Schedule an in-person, masked appointment by calling 970-531-4769.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Kremmling Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. All ages, all subjects, English as a second language. Reservations recommended, but walk-ins also welcome.

Beading Workshop — 2-3 p.m. at Juniper Library. Supplies provided for this teen/adult craft. Space is limited and registration is required.