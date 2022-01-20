What’s up this week in Grand

Fraser River between Fraser and Winter Park taken late last year. Submit your photos to news@skyhinews.com.

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Jan. 21

Art Display — throughout January at Fraser Valley Library in the Urban Community Room. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

GCHA hosts artist Jessie Nelson — throughout January at Cozens Ranch Museum. On display and available for purchase during normal museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library for students K-5.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Jan. 22

2022 Patroller Games — all day at Granby Ranch. Kids can compete with each other and the ski patrol team in games to bring home the gold. Guests can also watch from the base and cheer on the competitors.

Saturday Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Library.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Granby Library and 1:30-3 p.m. at the Fraser Valley Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Skijouring Clinic — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Devil’s Thumb Ranch. Learn to cross-country ski with your dog. For non-lodging guests, $50 for clinic only or $95 for package that includes harness, trail pass, ski rental and clinic. For registration or questions, call the activities center at 970-726-8231or email activities@devilsthumbranch.com .

Geology Tour — 12:30 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry. Led by a professor of geology, your tour will begin in the base area and meander up to the summit of West Bowl. This tour will last approximately two hours and will finish at the Perch. It is recommended for intermediate backcountry skiers. The tour is $20 and group size is limited to 8 people. Reserve your spot at BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Explorers Program — 2:30-3:15 at Doc Ceriani Community Park in Kremmling.

Tech Night — 4 p.m. at West Grand High School. Laser tag, video games, board games, spy races and a spaghetti dinner. The cost is $15/person and all proceeds go to the West Grand Robotics program. Times for age ranges are as follows: 4-6 p.m., elementary school; 6-8 p.m., middle school; 7 p.m. to midnight, high school.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Mindfulness Yoga — 11 a.m. at Tame Wellness. Free yoga practice featuring breathwork and meditation with a focus on relationships. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.

Grand County Community of Writers — 1-3 p.m. Contact Anna for details, annawinkel@hotmail.com .

Monday, Jan. 24

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

After school club — 4:15-5:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library. For grades K-2, registration is required.

Art and Audio — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Listen to a podcast or audiobook while creating art or doing crafts.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

After school program — 4:45- 6 p.m. at Grand Lake Center.

Armchair Travel: Bird Tales — 6-7 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Christine and Stephen Lee as they present a slideshow of birds and regale their adventures around the globe.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library.

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

After school club — 3:45-5:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Granby Comp Plan Community Meeting — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Town Hall. All are encouraged to share their vision for the future of Granby by helping develop the town’s Master Plan. Short presentations will be given at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. with time for community members to give input. You do not need to be a resident of Granby. Light refreshments will be served.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library.

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Makerspace Thursdays — 4-6:30 p.m. at Granby Library.

After school fun — 5-6 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Family movie night — 5:45-7:15 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

3 Lake Ice Fishing Contest Kickoff Party — 6:30-9:30 p.m. at River Run Ballroom. Sugar Ridge Band will be performing. Tickets are $35 and include two drinks, dinner, music and the chance to win prizes.

Family Dodgeball Night — 7-8 p.m. at Granby Elementary School. A free blacklight dodgeball night. Parents are requested to attend with children aged kindergarten and up. No registration required. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Friday, Jan. 28

34th 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest — The longest-running ice fishing tournament west of the Mississippi on Lake Granby, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake. Enter for one, two or all three days of the contest and vie for tens of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. All proceeds benefit Destination Granby, a nonprofit organization that supports the Granby community. For more, http://www.DestinationGranby.com .

Free Kids Ski Lessons — 1-2:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Zephyros Quintet Concert — 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. By tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 29

34th 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest — Enter for one, two or all three days of the contest and vie for tens of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Ski with a Patroller — 8 a.m. at Granby Ranch First Aid Room. Intermediate skiers and boarders of ages 8-12 can spend a day in the life of a Ski Patroller. Plan to pick kids up for a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. kids will return to skiing duties, including closing the West Mountain at 3 p.m. and doing a final sweep on the East Mountain at 4 p.m. Email qhildebrandt@granbyranch.com to reserve your spot.

Saturday Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Library.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library and 1:30-3 p.m. at the Juniper Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Sunday, Jan. 30

34th 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest — Enter for one, two or all three days of the contest and vie for tens of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.