What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Jan. 28

Art Display — throughout January at Fraser Valley Library in the Urban Community Room. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

GCHA hosts artist Jessie Nelson — throughout January at Cozens Ranch Museum. On display and available for purchase during normal museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

34th 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest — The longest-running ice fishing tournament west of the Mississippi on Lake Granby, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake. For more, http://www.DestinationGranby.com .

Free Kids Ski Lessons — 1-2:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Zephyros Quintet Concert — 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. By tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Ski with a Patroller — 8 a.m. at Granby Ranch First Aid Room. Intermediate skiers and boarders of ages 8-12 can spend a day in the life of a Ski Patroller. Plan to pick kids up for a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. kids will return to skiing duties, including closing the West Mountain at 3 p.m. and doing a final sweep on the East Mountain at 4 p.m. Email qhildebrandt@granbyranch.com to reserve your spot.

Saturday Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Library.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library and 1:30-3 p.m. at the Juniper Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket area available for $35.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Mindfulness Yoga — 11:30 a.m. at Tame Wellness. Free yoga practice featuring breathwork and meditation with a focus on staying present. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.

Monday, Jan. 31

InfoLit Club for Teens — 10-11 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Doc Susie’s 152nd Birthday Celebration — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Celebrate Colorado’s earliest woman doctor with free admission to the museum that houses an exhibit on her and her long career in Grand County.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Book Club — 6-7 p.m. at Granby Library Community Room. This month’s book is “In the Kingdom of Ice.”

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Lions Club Breakfast Meeting — 8 a.m. at Carvers Restaurant in Winter Park.

Quilting Club — 3-5 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Granby Rec after school — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Granby Library.

After School Program — 4:45-6 p.m. at Grand Lake Center.

Talk Group — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Peer conversation and support with a focus on expectations killing happiness.

Pajama Storytime — 6:15-6:45 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Storytime — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Library.

Mindfulness Yoga — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free yoga practice featuring breathwork and meditation with a focus on vulnerability. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Makerspace Thursdays — 4-6:30 p.m. at Granby Library.

After school fun — 5-6 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Crochet Night — 6:30 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Hosted by Parker McCracken.

Friday, Feb. 4

Free Kids Ski Lessons — 1-2:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Grand Lake Winter Carnival — all day kicking off at Lakefront Park. Variety of outdoor activities and more than $2,500 in prizes. See the event schedule at gograndlake.com.

Saturday Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Library.

Skijouring Clinic — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Devil’s Thumb Ranch. Learn to cross-country ski with your dog. For non-lodging guests, $50 for clinic only or $95 for package that includes harness, trail pass, ski rental and clinic. For registration or questions, call the activities center at 970-726-8231or email activities@devilsthumbranch.com .

Kauffman House Museum tours — 1-4 p.m. at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. Tour the fascinating rustic Victorian hotel and family home loaded with authentic furnishing and countless displays of life at the turn of the century. Treats included in admission. $5 for adults, free for children.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket area available for $35. Tour also available at 5 p.m.

Live Music: Roma Ransom — 2-4 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry.

Night skiing — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

Fire and Ice Festival — 5:30-7 p.m. at Mural Park. Festival will feature a lighted walk to the Lions Ponds, live music, a Christmas tree bonfire, an ice sculpture torching and fireworks. Drop off natural Christmas trees at Mural Park through January for a $5 donation.

Daddy Daughter Dance — 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. at River Run. Hosted by Granby Rec and Fraser Valley Rec, girls 3 and older are invited to the annual dance with the adult of their choice. Cost is $35 per couple and $5 per extra person. Registration is required. Call 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com.