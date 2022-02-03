What’s up this week in Grand

Friday, Feb. 4

Visiting Artists — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays at Cozens Ranch Museum. See art by Linda Holway and photography by Steve Morganfield during regular museum hours.

Free Kids Ski Lessons — 1-2:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Grand Lake Winter Carnival — all day kicking off at Lakefront Park. Variety of outdoor activities and more than $2,500 in prizes. See the event schedule at gograndlake.com.

Saturday Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Library.

Skijouring Clinic — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Devil’s Thumb Ranch. Learn to cross-country ski with your dog. For non-lodging guests, $50 for clinic only or $95 for package that includes harness, trail pass, ski rental and clinic. For registration or questions, call the activities center at 970-726-8231or email activities@devilsthumbranch.com .

Kauffman House Museum tours — 1-4 p.m. at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. Tour the fascinating rustic Victorian hotel and family home loaded with authentic furnishing and countless displays of life at the turn of the century. Treats included in admission. $5 for adults, free for children.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket area available for $35. Tour also available at 5 p.m.

Live Music: Roma Ransom — 2-4 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry.

Night skiing — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

Fire and Ice Festival — 5:30-7 p.m. at Mural Park. Festival will feature a lighted walk to the Lions Ponds, live music, a Christmas tree bonfire, an ice sculpture torching and fireworks. Drop off natural Christmas trees at Mural Park through January for a $5 donation.

Daddy Daughter Dance — 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. at River Run. Hosted by Granby Rec and Fraser Valley Rec, girls 3 and older are invited to the annual dance with the adult of their choice. Cost is $35 per couple and $5 per extra person. Registration is required. Call 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Monday, Feb. 7

Art and Audio — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Listen to a podcast or audiobook while creating art or doing crafts.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coffee with Council — 10-11 a.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Please RSVP by emailing djardee@wpgov.com .

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be held on the second Tuesday of each month through Grand County libraries. As a COVID-19 work-around, these free legal clinics are being held by telephone for now, and library staff will schedule all appointments. Call 970-627-8353 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

Chat and Chill — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Peer conversation and support with a focus on positive thinking.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Mindfulness Yoga — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free yoga practice featuring breathwork and meditation with a focus on values. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Kremmling Chamber Mixer — 6-9 p.m. at Rabbit Ears Adventure Cabins. Food, drinks and giveaways. Adults only.

Painting Demo — 6:30 p.m. at Tame Wellness. A free painting demo hosted by Walden Knott.

Friday, Feb. 11

H&R Block open house — 1-4 p.m. at the H&R Building, down the hall from the previous location. Come see the new office space with cake and goody bags available.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Artists Wine & Cheese Reception — 4-6 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Meet artist Linda Holway and photographer Steve Morganfield and enjoy an evening of art appreciation. RSVPs are required by emailing samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or calling 970-726-5488.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Ensemble Schumann Concert — 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. By tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Ranch2Ranch Trek — 9 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Ski from Snow Mountain Ranch to Granby Ranch via the Fraser to Granby Trail to help fundraise for youth cross-country skiing in Grand County. Ride is 12 km one way with shuttle or 24 km round trip. $30 for Grand Nordic members, $35 for non-members. Additional $5 beginning Feb. 11. Register at GrandNordic.org.

Yoga — 9 a.m. at Grand Elk. A donation-based yoga session hosted by Tame Wellness.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket area available for $35.

Tame Wellness Board Meeting — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Ranch2Ranch Trek — 9 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Ski from Snow Mountain Ranch to Granby Ranch via the Fraser to Granby Trail to help fundraise for youth cross-country skiing in Grand County. Ride is 12 km one way with shuttle or 24 km round trip. $30 for Grand Nordic members, $35 for non-members. Additional $5 beginning Feb. 11. Register at GrandNordic.org.

Free guided hike/snowshoe — 10 a.m. at Second Creek Trail, Berthoud Pass. Join Leave No Trace and Headwaters Trails Alliance for a mile-long hike to Broome Hut. Participants must provide their own gear. Bring plenty of water, warm layers, snacks and a lunch. This event is free and open to the public with an RSVP at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/headwaterstrailsalliance/ .

HTA’s Tap Talk — 4-5:30 p.m. at Big Trout Brewing Company. As a part of a monthly educational series offered by Headwaters Trails Alliance and in conjunction with the Leave No Trace Berthoud Pass Hot Spot, Leave No Trace staff will be leading an informal informative talk and discussion about how to protect the incredible resources, environment and recreational experiences at Berthoud Pass through Leave No Trace practices and education. RSVP at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/headwaterstrailsalliance/ .