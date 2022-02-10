What’s up this week in Grand

Friday, Feb. 12

Visiting Artists — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays at Cozens Ranch Museum. See art by Linda Holway and photography by Steve Morganfield during regular museum hours.

Makerspace — all day at Juniper Library.

H&R Block open house — 1-4 p.m. at the H&R Building, down the hall from the previous location. Come see the new office space with cake and goody bags available.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Artists Wine & Cheese Reception — 4-6 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Meet artist Linda Holway and photographer Steve Morganfield and enjoy an evening of art appreciation. RSVPs are required by emailing samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or calling 970-726-5488.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Ensemble Schumann Concert — 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. Buy tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for seniors and East Grand students and staff. The performance includes flashing lights and strong adult language.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Ranch2Ranch Trek — 9 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Ski from Snow Mountain Ranch to Granby Ranch via the Fraser to Granby Trail to help fundraise for youth cross-country skiing in Grand County. Ride is 12 km one way with shuttle or 24 km round trip. $30 for Grand Nordic members, $35 for non-members. Additional $5 beginning Feb. 11. Register at GrandNordic.org.

Yoga — 9 a.m. at Grand Elk. A donation-based yoga session hosted by Tame Wellness.

Saturday Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library.

Shrinky Dink Crafting — 1-3 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. All supplies provided for Shrinky Dink crafts. Free for Grand County Historical Association members and $5 for nonmembers. For more, samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or 970-726-5488.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket are available for $35.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Tame Wellness Board Meeting — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for seniors and East Grand students and staff. The performance includes flashing lights and strong adult language.

Grand Astronomy Club — 7-8 p.m. at Granby Library.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Ranch2Ranch Trek — 9 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Ski from Snow Mountain Ranch to Granby Ranch via the Fraser to Granby Trail to help fundraise for youth cross-country skiing in Grand County. Ride is 12 km one way with shuttle or 24 km round trip. $30 for Grand Nordic members, $35 for non-members. Additional $5 beginning Feb. 11. Register at GrandNordic.org.

Free guided hike/snowshoe — 10 a.m. at Second Creek Trail, Berthoud Pass. Join Leave No Trace and Headwaters Trails Alliance for a mile-long hike to Broome Hut. Participants must provide their own gear. Bring plenty of water, warm layers, snacks and a lunch. This event is free and open to the public with an RSVP at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/headwaterstrailsalliance/ .

HTA’s Tap Talk — 2-4 p.m. at Big Trout Brewing Company. As a part of a monthly educational series offered by Headwaters Trails Alliance and in conjunction with the Leave No Trace Berthoud Pass Hot Spot, Leave No Trace staff will be leading an informal informative talk and discussion about how to protect the incredible resources, environment and recreational experiences at Berthoud Pass through Leave No Trace practices and education. RSVP at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/headwaterstrailsalliance/ .

Monday, Feb. 14

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Afterschool Club — 4:15-5:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library for students K-2.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

GCLD Board of Trustees meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Granby Library.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Guided Moonlit Ski and Snowshoe — 6-8:30 p.m. at Two Pines Supply. Join Two Pines Supply, Grand County Guides and Granby Rec for the free event. Equipment can be provided by Two Pines. Registration is required by Feb. 14 and at least five participants are needed. For more, call ​​970-887-3961.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Vaccine Mobile Bus — 9 a.m. to noon at West Grand High School. Vaccines are free. No ID, insurance or appointment is needed.

Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Fairground Extension Hall in Kremmling. West Grand FBLA and Middle Park Health are hosting a community blood drive to help address the critical blood shortage across the country. Schedule an appointment at vitalant.org.

Vaccine Mobile Bus — 2-4 p.m. at Mountain Family Center. Vaccines are free. No ID, insurance or appointment is needed.

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Vaccine Clinic — 3-4:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Elementary. Pfizer vaccines available for 5-11-year-olds along with adult moderna vaccines for East Grand staff needing their second or third doses.

Music Night at the Center — 6-9 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. Bluegrass jam with locals Sondra Tilsley and Lance Maloney. Free admittance, no reservations required. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Masks are urged. Call 970-887-3603 for more info.

Community Leader Group — 6-8 p.m. online. Be a part of a supportive group working on issues that impact the community. Compensation available for those who qualify and childcare and interpretation are available upon request. Get the Zoom link at https://gcruralhealth.org/take-action/community-leader-group/ or call 970-725-3477 to sign up.

West Grand Talent Show — 7 p.m. in the West Grand High School auditorium.

Friday, Feb. 18

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Feb. 19

20th anniversary Snowmobile for Life Poker Run — registration 9 a.m. to noon at the Grand Lake Community House. Poker hand sales benefit Flight for Life Colorado.

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket are available for $35. Tour also available at 5 p.m.

Night skiing — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

25th Annual Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament — 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Cash Prizes Available for 10 Largest Fish. Door and kids prizes. Raffe. Registration is open at http://www.kremmlingchamber.com

Sunday, Feb. 20

Geology Tour — 12:30 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry. Led by a professor of geology, your tour will begin in the base are and meander up to the summit of West Bowl. This tour will last approximately two hours and will finish at the Perch. It is recommended for intermediate backcountry skiers. The tour is $20 and group size is limited to 8 people. Reserve your spot at BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Pregnancy Resource Connection fundraiser — 6 p.m. at the Inn at Silvercreek. The 18th annual PRC fundraiser will feature live music from Christian artist Mark Schultz. Free to attend. Registration required and can be done at http://www.pregnancyresourceconnection.com .