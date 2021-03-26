What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

TODAY

Free Community Dinner — 5-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel in Winter Park.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Grand Lake Center. This class is a slower, lower intensity flowing Vinyasa yoga class. For pricing and registration, http://www.GrandLakeYoga.com .

Saturday, March 27

Waffle Weekend Brunch — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventures Decanted in Fraser. The wine bar is hosting a regular series of brunches for a limited time featuring made-from-scratch waffles and freshly squeezed mimosas. For more, http://www.AdventuresDecanted.com .

Mountain Storage Wars Auction — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations in Grand County. Mountain Storage Management will be holding a storage unit auction starting at 72420 US Highway 40 in Tabernash. The auction will move from location to location as a group. Each unit will be auctioned individually. Bids will start at levels that reflect the value of the unit. Unit locations and size are (72170 US 40 in Tabernash), Steve Aitchison, 5×10 unit; (62611 US 40 in Granby), Ike Harms, 13.5×30; (9585 US Highway 34 in Grand Lake) Joyce Lee, four 10×20 units. Meet at the office at 10 a.m. to sign in. For more, call 970-726-5283.

Sunday, March 28

Military to the Mountains at Granby Ranch — This program will bring warriors who have sustained combat-related critical injuries to the slopes of Granby Ranch after a nine-week intensive physical training program. The program is supported entirely by donations and community members.

Snowga — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Ranch. This morning yoga mountaintop class is led by a certified yoga instructor. The class meets at the ceremony site at the top of the Quick Draw Lift. You must have an active season pass, lift pack or lift ticket to join the class. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Guided Full Moon Ski/Snowshoe — 7-9 p.m. Grab your cross-country skis or snowshoes and join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply for a guide full moon trip. Meet and return at Two Pines Supply. Fee is $35 per person and pre-registration is required by 4:30 p.m. March 26. Register by calling 970-887-3961 or at http://www.granbyrec.activityreg.com .

Monday, March 29

Spring Break Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Downtown Aquarium. Participants meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Granby Library Virtual Book Club — 6 p.m. online. The club will be discussing “Georgia” by Dawn Tripp. For more, http://www.GCLD.org .

Kung Fu and Tai Chi — 5-7 p.m. at Fraser Valley Recreation District. Cost is $7. This is a recurring event. For more, http://www.FraserValleyRec.org/calendar/ .

Tuesday, March 30

Spring Break Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Grand Park Recreation Center. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Outdoor Storytime with the Kremmling Library — 11 a.m. at Doc Ceriani Park. Read some stories, create some music, and met some friends.

Wednesday, March 31

Spring Break Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Outdoor Storytime with Granby Library — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. For more, GCLD.org.

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. online. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber on Zoom for updates and group sharing of information in a facilitated manner. Chat series will include discussions about questions and concerns in the community, as well as guest speakers. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Thursday, April 1

Outdoor Storytime with Fraser Valley Library — at 10 a.m. Fraser Valley Library. For more, GCLD.org.

Digital Storytime with Juniper Library — 11 :15 a.m. online. For more GCLD.org.

Virtual Cooking Class — 5-6:30 p.m. online. Free and engaging cooking classes will help families and adults learn to create healthy and delicious meals and snacks for the whole family. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.