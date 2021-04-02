What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Grand Lake Fire’s Easter Egg Hunt will be scattered out from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Town Square Park in Grand Lake.

Saturday, April 3

Grand Lake Fire’s Easter Egg Hunt — 9 a.m. to noon at Town Square Park in Grand Lake. Due to COVID-19, age groups are being divided by times and people are asked not to arrive more than five minutes earlier than the designated time. Times are 9 a.m. for ages 0-5, 10 a.m. for ages 6-10 and 11 a.m. for ages 11-plus. Participants will be asked to leave the area 45 minutes after the start of the hunt. There will be golden eggs and prizes for each age group. The event is capped at 175 people.

Headwaters Family Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Headwaters River Journey in Winter Park. Bring the kids to explore and learn on an adventure through Headwaters River Journey, featuring 31 interactive exhibits about Colorado’s rivers, environment and wildlife. Admission is $5 for adults and children get in free thanks to grants from Colorado Headwaters Land Trust through the Carolyn Hackman Education Fund and the Colorado River Headwaters Chapter of Trout Unlimited. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

The Great Easter Egg Hunt — 1-3 p.m. at Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce. A community-wide scavenger hunt sponsored by the chamber and Colorado AeroLab. For more, email info@ColoradoAeroLab.org .

Easter Eggstravaganza — Sign up by March 29. The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce is offering to “egg” Kremmling houses free of charge. Sign up to have candy filled eggs scattered, not hidden, in your front yard the evening of April 3. For $10, the chamber will deliver personalized Easter baskets to your front porch April 3. Email brittany@kremmlingchamber.com for sign up information.

Sunday, April 4

Bluebird Backcountry has extended its closing day until at least April 4. For more about the human-powered ski resort, http://bluebirdbackcountry.com .

Monday, April 5

Winter Park Resort Pass Holder Appreciation Week — During the week, pass holders will get exclusive deals, such as $89 friends and family lift tickets, discounts off select gear, tubing sessions and more. For more, http://www.winterparkresort.com .

National Library Week. The Grand County Library District has a week of events set up for National Library Week. For more, check out the programs calendar at http://www.gcld.org .

Novelist Digital Class — 6 p.m. online. Discover your next favorite book. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

A to Z Databse Digital Class — 6:30 p.m. online. Plan your next get away or explore some tasty new recipes. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Tuesday, April 6

Virtual Cooking Class Just for Kids — 5-5:30 p.m. online. This series is designed to help children learn kitchen skills and how to make snacks all on their own. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.

Quilting Club — 3 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Find your creative style in this quilting group. Registration is required with limited space for in-person. For more, go to http://www.gcld.org and click on the “Programs Calendar.”

NuWav Digital Class — 5:30 p.m. online. Navigate the wide array of legal document for your business, estate planning, legal, and professional pursuits. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Colorado Grants Guide Digital Class — 6 p.m. online. Looking for grants to support your business, nonprofit, personal, creative, and professional pursuits? For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Shared Shorts — 7 p.m. at the fireplace at Granby Library or online. A night of shared stories. Registration is required with limited space for in-person participants. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Wednesday, April 7

SBA Wildfire Loans Open House — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Lake Community House. The Grand Lake Chamber is hosting an Open House alongside Grand County Economic Development and The Colorado SBDC to help individuals and businesses navigate the SBA Wildfire Loans. For more, http://www.GoGrandLake.com .

Universal Digital Class — 5:30 p.m. online. Learn about the wide variety of professional, technical, and personal passion classes available. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

7 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library or online. Registration is required for an evening with Jack Kerouac and sculptor Howard Neville. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Thursday, April 8

Virtual Cooking Class — 5-6:30 p.m. online. Free and engaging cooking classes will help families and adults learn to create healthy and delicious meals and snacks for the whole family. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.

NewsBank Digital Class — 5:30 p.m. online. Educators can learn the shortcuts to using NewsBank for current events lesson plans, hot topics, and special reports. For more, http://www.gcld.org .

Live Stream concert — 7 p.m. online. Thursday, April 7 : Check Out the Music with GCLD and Grand County Blues Society present a live stream concert with musician Andy Irvine (link available at http://www.gcld.org Programs Calendar).

Friday, April 9

Spring Break Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Silverthorne Rec Center. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Spring Bike Tune Up — 6:30 p.m. online. Middle Park High School Mountain Bike Club and Two Pines Supply are working through the libraries to offer a Spring Bike Tune Up. Grab your bike and turn on your computer for this virtual class. For more, http://www.glcd.org .