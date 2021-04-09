What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Today

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Silverthorne Rec Center. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Spring Bike Tune Up — 6:30 p.m. online. Middle Park High School Mountain Bike Club and Two Pines Supply are working through the libraries to offer a Spring Bike Tune Up. Grab your bike and turn on your computer for this virtual class. For more, http://www.glcd.org .

Saturday, April 10

Waffle Weekend Brunch — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventures Decanted in Fraser. The wine bar is hosting a regular series of brunches for a limited time featuring made-from-scratch waffles and freshly squeezed mimosas. For more, http://www.AdventuresDecanted.com .

Sunday, April 11

Closing Day — Granby Ranch Resort has extended its ski season until April 11. For more about all of the resort’s festivities, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Tuesday, April 13

Books Too Good To Miss — 1 p.m. online. Group meets digitally and is reading “Eagle Catcher.” For more, go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab.

Virtual Cooking Class Just for Kids — 5-5:30 p.m. online. This series is designed to help children learn kitchen skills and how to make snacks all on their own. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.

Wednesday, April 14

Water Webinar — Noon to 1:15 p.m. The Colorado River District is hosting a free lunch hour discussion focusing on water policy and funding developments that affect West Slope water users. Register to attend live or receive a recording of the webinar, at bit.ly/WWLcapitol.

Thursday, April 15

Virtual Cooking Class — 5-6:30 p.m. online. Free and engaging cooking classes will help families and adults learn to create healthy and delicious meals and snacks for the whole family. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.

Friday, April 16

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Children’s Museum of Denver. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Seed and Soil Restoration Seminar — 11 a.m. Cold Springs Greenhouse along with Buffalo Brand Seed Company are hosting a seed and soil restoration seminar at the Cold Springs Greenhouse at 1471 CR 60, Granby.

Sunday, April 18

Grand County Community of Writers — 2 p.m. at Granby Library. For more, GCLD.org.