What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Today

Mamma Mia! dress rehearsal — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. An open dress rehearsal for the high school production is free to watch. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

ABC of Tennis — 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering beginners indoor tennis to kids ages 3-5. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Tennis Menances — 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering indoor tennis to kids ages 5-7. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Saturday, April 17

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Middle Park High School. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Mamma Mia! dress rehearsal — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. An open dress rehearsal for the high school production is free to watch. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

Sunday, April 18

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Middle Park High School. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Grand County Community of Writers — 2 p.m. at Granby Library. For more, GCLD.org.

Tuesday, April 20

Vaccine Clinic — All day at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Great Decisions — 5 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library or online. Join America’s largest foreign policy discussion group in person or virtually. Sign up and reserve your briefing book at http://www.gcld.org or by calling the library.

Virtual Cooking Class Just for Kids — 5-5:30 p.m. online. This series is designed to help children learn kitchen skills and how to make snacks all on their own. For more info or to register, call Bailey at 970-557-3186.

Wednesday, April 21

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Grand Lake Pitkin House. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber for updates and group sharing regarding important topics in the community. This is a recurring event. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Thursday, April 22

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Grand Fire Protection District in Granby. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Virtual Speaker Series: Denver Water — 3:30-4:30 p.m. online. This is part of a regular series addressing issues of water conservation and river preservation. Session will cover how Denver Water is managing its water supply under increasing restraints. Reservations are requested. Event is free but there is a $5 suggested donation. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Mamma Mia! — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for seniors and EGSD students. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

Family Dodgeball Night — 7-8 p.m. at the Granby Elementary School. Bring the whole family for a night of exercise and wild fun, sponsored by Granby Recreation. Pre-registration is required for this free event, and space is limited to the first 25 people. COVID protocols will be followed. Parents are asked to attend with their children kindergarten and up. For more, call 970-887-3961. Event needs a minimum of 12 participants.

Friday, April 23

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Argo Gold Mine. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Kids’ Science Learning Lab — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. In collaboration with Headwaters Center, GCWIN will facilitate a three-hour session for groups of up to 20 children. Event is limited to 20 children. Suggested ages are 4-13. Masks are required, and closed-toe shoes and an old T-shirt are recommended. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Mamma Mia! — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for seniors and EGSD students. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

ABC of Tennis — 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering beginners indoor tennis to kids ages 3-5. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Tennis Menances — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering indoor tennis to kids ages 5-7. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Saturday, April 24

Black Hawk and Central City — Meets at the Granby Community Building at 5 p.m. and returns by approximately midnight. The cost for this trip is $20, which includes transportation to and from Black Hawk. A minimum of seven people are needed. Participants must be 21 or older. To register, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961. Pre-registration is required by April 21.

Mamma Mia! — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for seniors and EGSD students. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

Sunday, April 25

Closing Day — Winter Park Resort. Mary Jane territory remains open through May 9. For more, http://www.winterparkresort.com .

Wooden Treasure’s Workshop in Granby — 3 p.m. at Granby Community Building. Join Tiffany Freitag of Wooden Treasure’s for a painting workshop hosted by Granby Rec. The cost is $40-50 per person, depending on the project, and the cost includes all materials and supplies you will need to make a great gift or cute décor for your home. Call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 to pre-register.