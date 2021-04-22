What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, April 23

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Series of camp activities hosted by Granby Rec. This camp will include a trip to the Argo Gold Mine. Participants will meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required for each day. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Kids’ Science Learning Lab — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. In collaboration with Headwaters Center, GCWIN will facilitate a three-hour session for groups of up to 20 children. Event is limited to 20 children. Suggested ages are 4-13. Masks are required, and closed-toe shoes and an old T-shirt are recommended. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Grand Creative Coalition meeting — 10-11 a.m. Grand County creatives and artists are invited to join weekly discussions on supporting art and creative endeavors locally. This week’s topics include educational classes, Fraser Valley Arts, the Grand Lake Creative District and a marketplace website. Register at gcc-planning.eventbrite.com.

Senior Madeline Ruttenburg, center, performs as Donna Sheridan during a dress rehearsal of “Mamma Mia!” on Saturday at Middle Park High School.

Photos by Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Mamma Mia! — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for seniors and EGSD students. Reservations required at bit.ly/3se73GE.

ABC of Tennis — 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering beginners indoor tennis to kids ages 3-5. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Tennis Menances — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Grand Park Rec Center is offering indoor tennis to kids ages 5-7. For more information, go to FraserValleyRec.org.

Saturday, April 24

Black Hawk and Central City — Meets at the Granby Community Building at 5 p.m. and returns by approximately midnight. The cost for this trip is $20, which includes transportation to and from Black Hawk. A minimum of seven people are needed. Participants must be 21 or older. To register, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961. Pre-registration was required by April 21.

Sunday, April 25

Closing Day — Winter Park Resort. Mary Jane territory remains open through May 9. For more, http://www.winterparkresort.com .

Wooden Treasure’s Workshop in Granby — 3 p.m. at Granby Community Building. Join Tiffany Freitag of Wooden Treasure’s for a painting workshop hosted by Granby Rec. The cost is $40-50 per person, depending on the project, and the cost includes all materials and supplies you will need to make a great gift or cute décor for your home. Call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 to pre-register.

Monday, April 26

Granby Book Club — 6 p.m. at Granby Library. Group is reading “American Wolf.” Register at http://www.gcld.org or call the Library.

Tuesday, April 27

Vaccine Clinic — All day at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Great Decisions — 5 p.m. at the Fraser Valley Library or online. Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. For more, go to http://www.GLCD.org and click on the “programs” tab.

Wildfire Recovery Workshop — 6 p.m. A series of virtual workshops hosted by Communities Assisting Recovery, Inc. is addressing a variety of topics related to recovery. This session will focus on debris clean-up and Grand County’s debris removal program. For more information and to register, go to gcbaco.com/fire-recovery/workshops-fire-recovery/.

Wednesday, April 28

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Grand Lake Pitkin House. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Mountain Family Center mobile food pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that plans to roll out to different stops in the county each Wednesday.

Improv night — 5:30 p.m. online. Grand County residents will perform improvisation with this virtual workshop for beginners and pros. Register at http://www.gcld.org or call Granby Library to sign up.

Roadmap to Recovery — 5:30 p.m. United Policyholders is hosting a free webinar with experts to answer questions about the wildfire recovery process. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/events .

Thursday, April 29

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Grand Fire Protection District in Granby. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Granby Elementary Book Fair — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Library. Granby Elementary School’s PTO is holding the first in-person book fair since 2019 over three days. The fair is geared for preschool through 12th grade readers. For more, search “Granby Elementary School PTO” on Facebook.

Friday, April 30

Vaccine Clinic — All day at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Granby Youth Baseball Registration Deadline — Granby Recreation is now taking registrations for the youth T-ball, machine pitch and player pitch baseball leagues, which start practice in May. Teams are open to all children kindergarten through sixth grade in the fall of 2021. Games will start June 3 and run through June 26. Registrations will be taken until April 30 or until teams are full. The fee ranges from $60 to $90. For more, please call 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Saturday, May 1

Hot Sulphur Springs Town Clean-Up Day — 8 a.m. to noon at Harms & Sons. Open to residents in Hot Sulphur Springs and the HSSP fire protection district, and residency proof is required. Free household trash and yard waste disposal, including batteries, appliances and electronics. Tires will be accepted for a fee of $8 per. No construction site or commercial waste. For more, call the Hot Sulphur Springs chamber at 970-531-7588.

Mother Son Battle Zone Nerf Games — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Soccer Dome. Granby Rec will host a mother-son Nerf battle and pizza party. Event is available to all boys along with the female adult chaperone of their choice. Cost is $40 per couple and $15 for each additional boy. Pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961 or granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Granby Town Clean-Up Day — Granby residents are invited to take advantage of this free service. Dumpsters will be located at Town Hall and the Town Shop at 550 East Topaz on a first come, first served basis. Proof of residency is required. Batteries, electronics, tires, construction site waste and trash with food waste will not be accepted. For more information, call 970-887-2501.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration — 11 a.m. to 1p.m. The Kremmling Chamber is hosting a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at the Kremmling town square featuring Mexican dancers, crafts, yard games and food and drinks.

Kentucky Derby Party — 1-6 p.m. Bring your Derby hats for the annual party hosted by Middle Park Fair and Rodeo. Tickets are $40 and available at http://www.middleparkfairandrodeo.com .

Saturday, May 8

East Troublesome Fire Clean-Up Day — The East Troublesome Fire Adopt a Family Committee is working with Grand Lake Rotary and Global Machinery to host a cleanup day. Anyone who needs help clearing their lot or would like to volunteer their time or professional services to help can sign up at http://www.etfadoptafamily.com or by emailing Mark Mix at seabeemix@yahoo.com .

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at the Granby Library. The public is welcome, Covid protective measures will be enforced.