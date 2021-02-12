What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

TODAY

Pork Loin Dinner — 5-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel in Winter Park. Meal will be served and provided by Lions Club and St John’s Church. All in Grand County are invited and people may pick up for friends who can’t come. Meal includes pork loin and sides provided by Lions Club in a covered dish style with a variety of potatoes, vegetables and desserts. Based on availability of dishes, you may be given a choice or what’s available. Due to COVID, it will be take-out service only.

Bode Miller demoes Crosson Skis Dec. 29 at Granby Ranch. He will be at the resort again this weekend for a demo day.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

SATURDAY

Crosson Ski Demo Day with Bode Miller — 9 a.m. at Granby Ranch. Join one of the best skiers of all time for an exclusive chance to demo the latest Crosson skis. The resort will also have a few spots to ski or snowboard with Miller, available via a raffle. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Share Winter Foundation, which strives to improve youth’s lives through winter sports. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com.

Avalanche clinic, live music and more — At Bluebird Backcountry, there will be an avalanche clinic from 1-3 p.m., live music at the base with Tara Rose from 1-4 p.m. and a timed beacon search competition from 2-3 p.m. For more, http://www.BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Virtual Winter Carnival Activity No. 4 (marshmallow catapults) — Make a catapult of any size and style and material. The only requirement is it propels marshmallows into the air as high and as far as possible. Not sure where to start? Search for marshmallow catapult ideas online. To enter, send a video of your catapult in action to glinfo@grandlakechamber.com. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 16.

Night Skiing — 4 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Explore Granby Ranch in a whole new light as you ski or ride under on lit runs on East Mountain and warm up with a hot cocoa or a cocktail at the firepit. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

SUNDAY

Lovebirds: Speed Dating, Bluebird Style — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry. Meet at the base area, take a lap with a randomly assigned partner and meet your backcountry soulmate. Cost is $15. For more, go to http://www.BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Snowga — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Ranch. This morning yoga mountaintop class is led by a certified yoga instructor. The class meets at the ceremony site at the top of the Quick Draw Lift. You must have an active season pass, lift pack or lift ticket to join the class. For more, www. GranbyRanch.com.

Snowshoe Tour — 1-2 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Take a break from the slopes for a hike through the aspens on a hourlong guided snowshoe tour. The weekly tour is free with lift ticket purchase and capped at 10 people. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com.

The Pregnancy Resource Connection virtual fundraising banquet — airs at 5 p.m. at PregnancyResourceConnection.org, featuring Christian comedian and author Mike Williams, messages from executive director June Matson and PRC staff and volunteers, along with interviews with folks who share their personal stories about why they are a part of the center.

WEDNESDAY

Virtual Winter Carnival Activity No. 5 (snowflake art contest) — Make, paint, carve, draw or create an original winter scene using whatever materials you wish. It doesn’t have to be snowflakes but use that as your inspiration. To enter, send a photo of your artwork to glinfo@grandlakechamber.com. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 19.

THURSDAY

Kids Night Out — Children will meet at the Granby Community Building at 6:30 p.m. and eat dinner before heading to the Fraser Tubing Hill for tubing. Children are asked to bring warm snow clothes and a ski helmet. Pickup will be between 9:15-9:30 p.m. This activity is offered to children first grade through fifth grade and the cost is $20 per child and includes dinner and entry to the Tubing Hill. For more, call 970-887-3961. Registration deadline is Feb. 16.

FRIDAY

Friday Day Camp — Offered by Granby Rec, children’s activities for the day will be at Grand Adventures Tubing Hill & Games. All trips are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required. For more, call 970-887-3961.