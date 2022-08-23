Who stole Morris, the Granby Ace Hardware greeter cat?

Two individuals in a blue Subaru Crosstrek moments before they take the cat at the border of the parking lot between Ace Hardware and Debbie's Drive In.

Granby Police Department/Courtesy Photo

Morris, an orange tabby cat, has been a familiar furry face at Granby Ace Hardware who greeting customers. Customers, in turn, loved showering him with affection. But around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Morris was stolen when he was visiting patrons of Debbie’s Drive In next door. Ace Hardware’s security cameras caught footage of a man and woman in a blue Subaru Crosstrek scoop Morris up from the border of the Ace parking lot and drive away. Since then, the staff at Ace have been trying to bring the cat home.

So far, there have been no leads. The Granby Police Department said that footage of the Crosstrek’s license plate is too blurry to read and no one has come forward with information.

Blue Crosstreks are common in Grand County, but Ace store owner Amy Kaplanis said the vehicle has two stickers on the rear windshield and one sticker on the back right-side window. She added that Ace has retrieved the driver’s receipt from Debbie’s Drive-In and three people in Colorado have the name of the patron. They hope to follow leads from the receipt and to receive camera footage from Debbie’s soon.

If anyone has information about the incident, they can call the Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007, or text or call Ace at 970-887-3395 and ask to speak to the manager. Tips can be anonymous.

“Our goal is simply to get Morris returned home where he can continue to bring smiles to our team and community as he roams the store and lot,” Ace Hardware wrote on their Facebook page. “No questions asked. Please bring Morris home!”