Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park

Gypsum resident John Evancho paddles onto Sweetwater Lake on May 13, 2022, in Garfield County.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park.

The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water rights that did not transfer over when the conservation group sold the property to the Forest Service last year.

That troubles Garfield County’s commissioners, who are demanding details of the complex deal that landed the private acres in federal hands and how the new state park will be managed.

