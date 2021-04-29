Wildfire Awareness Month kicks off Saturday
May is Wildfire Awareness Month and the Colorado State Forest Service is encouraging property owners to begin preparing for another potentially challenging wildfire season.
CSFS is reporting that this year’s wildfire season may start early, in mid-May, due to the warm and dry conditions forecast through June, continuing the ongoing drought.
The state estimates that half of Coloradans, or about 3 million people, live in the wildland-urban interface, which is at a higher risk for wildfires.
Of last year’s fires, nine out of 10 were human-caused and preventable, including Grand County’s biggest wildfire ever, the East Troublesome Fire.
CSFS encourages property owners to clear their land and structures of dead leaves, pine needles and other burnable plant material, keep firewood piles at least 30 feet from structures, sign up for local emergency alerts and ensure address signs are clearly visible from the street.
“Not only will you be preparing yourself, your home and your family for a potential fire, you’ll be giving a leg up to firefighters who may be called to protect your home,” CSFS Director Mike Lester said.
In addition, forest service leaders encourage recreators to be aware of local fire bans and risks in an effort to lessen human-caused fires.
For more information about reducing wildfire risks, go to bit.ly/COWildfireMitigation.
