Wildfire breaks out near Monarch Lake
Firefighters are responding to a half-acre fire 2.5 miles east of Monarch Lake in Grand County.
According to the US Forest Service, the fire is in Indian Peaks Wilderness, near the junction of Cascade Creek and Buchanan Trails. Air support, hot shots and engines are en route.
Recreationists are also being told to leave the immediate area. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Fire District and US Forest Service are responding. Grand County is currently under a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Friday due to high winds and low humidity.
This new fire is several miles northeast from the Williams Fork Fire, which has been burning for seven weeks in Grand County.
This story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User