Wildfire burning 2 miles north of Routt County border in Wyoming

A wildfire is currently burning in Wyoming just 2 miles north of the Routt County border, according to Wyoming officials.
The North Fork Fire is located in the south Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County, Wyoming. It is believed to have been ignited by lightning and was first reported Sunday.
The blaze was initially believed to have reached 26 acres as of Monday, according to the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grasslands. Though, better mapping of the fire Tuesday showed it is only 12.5 acres.
Two crews have hiked in and engaged the fire with suppression and line construction. Bucket work with helicopters has continued, according to an update provided at 2 p.m. Tuesday by the forest service.
No people or structures have been threatened.
Wildfire in south Sierra Madre Range, Carbon Co, Wyo, named #NorthForkFire_WY. Approx 26 acres, reported Sun. Probable lightning caused. Heavy air suppression w-retardant & water. 4 miles west of Hog Park Reservoir, #MedicineBowNF pic.twitter.com/6mgf3DoF02— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) June 8, 2021
