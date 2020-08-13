Wildfire burning on Jackson, Larimer county border
Another wildfire broke out in Colorado on Thursday, this time along the border of Jackson and Larimer counties near Cameron Pass.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. at Clark Peak near Chambers Lake. Both Jackson and Larimer County responded. It is unclear how big the fire is or how it started.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also noted Cameron Pass on Highway 14 is closed currently for an unknown amount of time. On Facebook, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said that nearby campgrounds were being voluntarily evacuated.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
New wildfire exploding near Chambers Lake campground near Cameron Pass. High winds, hot temps and a lot of fuel up there … Evacuating campground as I tweet this. Colorado struggling with multiple wildfires across the state 😢 @9NEWS @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/EDmam0ojSv— What My Lens Sees (@whatmylenssees) August 13, 2020
