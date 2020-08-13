Wildfire burning on Jackson, Larimer county border | SkyHiNews.com
Wildfire burning on Jackson, Larimer county border

News News |

McKenna Harford
  

A plume of smoke can be seen from a wildfire burning near Chambers Lake.
Courtesy Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Another wildfire broke out in Colorado on Thursday, this time along the border of Jackson and Larimer counties near Cameron Pass.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. at Clark Peak near Chambers Lake. Both Jackson and Larimer County responded. It is unclear how big the fire is or how it started.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also noted Cameron Pass on Highway 14 is closed currently for an unknown amount of time. On Facebook, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said that nearby campgrounds were being voluntarily evacuated.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

