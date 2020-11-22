Wildfire fund raises close to $2M for East Troublesome Fire recovery

The Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund is just shy of the $2 million mark as of Friday to help those impacted and displaced by the East Troublesome Fire.

Around $1.9 million has been donated to the fund and around $200,000 of that has been awarded for immediate needs, including basic needs, food, clothing, shelter.

Impacted residents are able to apply directly to the Grand Foundation for funds, but the money is also being spread out to local nonprofits to help support a variety of services.

Wildfire Emergency Fund application https://www.grandfoundation.com/Portals/0/Documents/WFF-intake.pdf?ver=2020-11-20-175823-647

“Our application for going forward is ready and people can contact us, but we’re really trying to work with our nonprofit partners who perform direct services,” said Grand Foundation Executive Director Megan Ledin.

Of the funds given out so far, the majority, $65,000, have gone to Mountain Family Center for grocery gift cards and rental assistance. Mind Springs Health received $20,000 to cover mental health support for those impacted by the fire and the Middle Park Conservation District was granted $22,000 for seed.

“Since grass isn’t covered in homeowner’s insurance policy, we’ve offered it free,” Ledin explained.

The fund has also supported $15,000 in equipment rentals from Indian Peaks Rentals for Southern Baptist Colorado Relief to clean up debris on at least 54 homes.

With housing a long-term challenge, Grand Foundation is also working with Grand County’s Economic Development Director DiAnn Butler, who is heading efforts to match people who lost their homes in the fire with local housing options.

In total, the Grand Foundation is reporting that the East Troublesome Fire caused over $190 million in damage with 366 residential structures and 189 outbuildings burned.