Wildfire roundup: Cameron Peak at 5,400 acres, Grizzly Creek avoids Hanging Lake
Cameron Peak
Size: 5,424 acres
Location: On the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, north of Grand County
Update: The Cameron Peak fire ignited Thursday in heavy timber over rugged terrain. Hot, dry and windy weather combined with critically dry fuels have been driving rapid fire growth. Officials are working to identify and protect values at risk while trying to keep the fire north of Colorado Highway 14.
Closures/evacuations: Highway 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould. Larimer County issued evacuation orders for areas around the fire from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass.
Grizzly Creek
Size: 19,440 acres
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Update: On Friday, winds were favorable and the fire lines held in the No Name drainage as the fire stayed low in the canyon. On the southeast side, the fire made several runs, but airtankers and firefighters were able to prevent an eastern spread.
The wildfire seems to have missed Hanging Lake, the popular location just east of Glenwood Springs. However, the fire did burn “intensely” all around Hanging Lake, mostly above and to the sides of the lake feature.
Firefighting efforts will include structure protection in the areas of Spring Valley, High Aspen and Lookout Mountain, along with continued efforts in the Interstate 70 corridor from No Name to Shoshone Power Station, Bair Ranch and Dostero.
Closures/evacuations: I-70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening. Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, is closed due to excessive traffic. Independence Pass reopened Friday to limited traffic. For more information regarding road closures: http://www.cotrip.org.
Pine Gulch
Size: 74,807 acres, fourth largest in Colorado history
Location: Mesa and Garfield Counties, 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Update: Caused by lightning, the Pine Gulch fire started July 31 and is 7% contained. A high rate of spread is expected to continue Saturday as crews work to hold, improve and mop up completed containment lines. Containment percentage is not expected to change as the fire grows.
Closures/evacuations: An evacuation order was issued for residents near the fire. There is a staffed road closure at Roan Creek Road at North Dry Fork Road.
Williams Fork
Size: 1,300 acres
Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser
