Wildfire starts near Devil’s Thumb area
A wildland fire is burning east of the Devil’s Thumb area, which started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Currently, there are no evacuations in place.
United States Forest Service, East Grand Fire Department and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.
First responders are requesting that residents and visitors in the area do not call 911 regarding the fire.
