Wildfire victims asked to complete state survey on insurance
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies is asking people impacted by the 2020 wildfires, including the East Troublesome Fire, to complete a post-wildfire survey on their experience with insurance.
The survey asks questions about the insurance process related to rebuilding, repairing or replacing damaged or destroyed properties. To respond, go to http://www.uphelp.org/surveyco.
The confidential survey is being conducted by the nonprofit United Policyholders in partnership with the Colorado Division of Insurance. The state said the purpose of the survey is to track progress, problems, and gather data on insurance and wildfire recovery.
