Wildfire road closures, detours in Colorado

Wildfires burning in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains have fouled-up traffic across the High Country with multiple road closures.

Fire conditions can change rapidly, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid fire areas. Check COtrip.org for the most current conditions.

Reopening for all routes below will depend on wildfire activity in the coming days. The closures include:

• Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The closure began Aug. 10. There is no estimated time of opening I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.

• Colorado Highway 14 is closed from west of Cameron Pass and Walden for eastbound traffic and at Rustic and County Road 69 for westbound traffic due to the Cameron Peak Wildfire.

• Colorado Highway 139 (Douglas Pass) is closed due to the Pine Gulch Fire. The closure is north of Loma (Fruita/Grand Junction). There is no anticipated time for reopening.

• The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is burning near US Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9, but is not impacting state highways at this time.

CDOT is urging drivers to take recommended detours and not rely on apps that may take them on forest roads and over mountain passes because remote, rugged routes are not built for heavy traffic or for two-wheel drive vehicles.