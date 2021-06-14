Wildland fire in Avon forces I-70 closure as temperatures soar in Eagle County
There is no relief in sight in the immediate forecast as drought conditions continue to worsen
Vail Daily
A wildland fire in Avon has closed Interstate 70 in both directions at mile marker 167.
According to witnesses, there are multiple spot fires along the roadway. Traffic is backed up throughout Avon and is blocking the roundabouts.
There are currently no fire restrictions in Eagle County, but that could change quickly. Temperatures around western Colorado are smashing historic highs this week, and there isn’t much relief in sight both in the short-term forecast and in the long-term outlook for the summer, said Michael Charnick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
“We’re near record level for pretty much all of our major towns across western Colorado,” Charnick said. “That’s going be continuing [Monday], tomorrow and Wednesday.”
Some isolated clouds may make an appearance in the mountains, Charnick said, but those clouds aren’t forecast to bring any rain.
Looking longer out, the trends continue to indicate that this summer will be very similar to last summer with a drier-than-normal forecast and slightly above-normal temperatures.
Looking at the current drought conditions for Eagle County, only a small sliver representing the southeast corner of the county is in severe drought, which is marked by low snowpack, low surface water levels and decreased streamflows.
The largest swath of the county — which includes Vail all the way down to Eagle — is in extreme drought, with conditions ripe for large fires and mandatory water restrictions a possibility.
Gypsum and the rest of the western end of the county are in exceptional drought conditions, the highest classification on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Exceptional drought is still very much alive and well in the West,” Charnick said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t really look like any sort of major system is on the horizon.”
This story will be updated.
Ali Longwell and Sean Naylor contributed reporting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Wildland fire in Avon forces I-70 closure as temperatures soar in Eagle County
A string of small fires on the north side of Interstate 70 from Avon to Edwards shut down the interstate’s westbound lanes for more than an hour Monday as crews worked to put out the…