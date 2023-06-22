Wildland fire reported on Gore Pass
Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek Fire is responding to a wildland fire on Gore Pass, according to Fire Chief Brady Glauthier.
The fire was reported on Colorado Highway 134 at mile marker 10. According to emergency radio traffic, two trees were visibly on fire.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
News
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.