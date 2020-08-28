Williams Fork Fire activity remains moderate

The fire area near County Road 3/30 shows the effects of the burnout operations from earlier this week to contain the fire's edge near Henderson Mine and the Williams Creek area.

Courtesy Kari Greer

Fire activity and growth continues to be moderate for the Williams Fork Fire, which has grown just 1,000 acres in the past five days.

The fire, which began two weeks ago on Aug. 14, has burned 12,048 acres total and remains at 5% containment.

Crews continue mop up activities near the burn area on the southwest potion of the fire, officials said in an update. Some hot spots along the burn area remain, but containment of the fire in this location is anticipated within the next several days.

Construction continues of the fire line west of Fraser and south of Tabernash, utilizing heavy equipment such as bulldozers and masticators along with a hand line completed by fire crews. These lines are meant to provide protection and confinement of the fire.

Officials said additional heavy equipment continues to arrive and is being put in service to install a fuel break along St. Louis Creek Road (FS 160) in the experimental forest. The work is designed to protect the area east of the St. Louis Creek drainage and provide confinement should the fire reach this area.

While some trees are being thinned to widen the fuel break, crews are working closely with the Forest Service to ensure these efforts achieve the desired effect while minimizing additional impacts to the area.

Friday’s weather includes a chance of wetting rain over parts of the fire and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Beginning Saturday, drier conditions are anticipated to continue through the next week.

There are still no evacuation orders for the Fraser Valley.