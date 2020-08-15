Williams Fork Fire at 0% containment

The Williams Fork Fire has grown to over 1,300 acres in Grand County, located 15 miles northwest of Fraser. The fire started around noon Friday.

Courtesy US Forest Service

As forest fires burn across Colorado, the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County continues raging with 0% containment heading into today.

The fire burned actively all night, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, with more than 90 personnel responding. More are expected today.

The fire started around noon Friday about 15 miles northwest of Fraser and has grown to at least 1,300 acres, according to the most recent update from the US Forest Service. The blaze is displaying extreme fire activity as it continues moving east/northeast toward Church Park.

The Grand County Sheriff evacuated the areas from County Road 30 on the west to Church Park and from St. Louis Creek Road on the east to the Darling Creek drainage to the south. Sugarloaf and South Fork campgrounds also have been evacuated.

The Williams Fork Fire reached 1,250 acres by 4 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy USFS

The fire has reached the top of Kinney Creak and Darling Creek, holding east of CR 30 and south of Keyser Creek. Officials added that the fire is situated in a remote area of the upper Williams Fork Valley that experienced intense beetle kill in the early 2000s.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Heavy air support was on the scene Friday along with about 50 firefighters from multiple cooperating agencies in Summit and Grand counties.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected through the weekend. A type two management team has been ordered to manage the fire. Teams plan to continue to hold the fire in its current location as they look for opportunities for control.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect for Grand, meaning no outdoor burning.