Williams Fork Fire at 25% containment

The Williams Fork Fire has reached 25% containment with the Grand County wildfire now encompassing more than 12,320 acres.

The newest figures mark a 9% jump in estimated containment over Wednesday while there’s been little growth recently. According to the US Forest Service, the fire continues to actively burn within its perimeter with hotspots and smoke on Keyser Ridge and near Steelman and Bobtail creeks below Jones Pass.

Also, fire officials are reminding all campers and recreationists, especially those north and east of the fire, to remain vigilant as warm and windy weather could cause fire behavior to increase.

As needed, helicopters will be working in the area over the weekend. The fire is under command of a Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Ed Leblanc and a supporting team of 56 personnel.

The U.S. Forest Service has a closure area that includes roads, trails and campgrounds in the immediate fire area. Go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/arp for further details.

After encountering a drone over the fire last week, officials have also emphasized that the closure area within two miles of the fire is a no drone zone.