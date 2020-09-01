Williams Fork Fire sees no growth as management team transitions

A firefighter with the Rocky Mountain Fire Co. Engine sprays water to extinguish heat left over from the burn operations that took place last week near the Henderson Mine/ Williams Creek area.

Courtesy Kari Greer

Cooler temperatures and wet weather resulted in no observable growth of the Williams Fork Fire on Monday.

The fire is at 12,097 acres and 10% contained. Some minimal fire behavior, including pockets of heat, smoldering and light burning driven by heavy fuels including dead and down timber is expected to continue.

Fire activity may increase later this week as a high pressure system moves into the area bringing warmer and dryer conditions.

Fire crews are taking advantage of the cooler weather and continue to focus on installing fire lines west of Fraser and south along St. Louis Creek Road. Officials said the work is progressing well, but that crews expected several more days of fuel reduction efforts before the fire lines are complete.

No evacuation or pre-evacuation notices are currently in place, though a forest closure remains in effect.

On Tuesday, a Type 2 Rocky Mountain Blue Team will shadow the Great Basin Incident Management Team. The Type 2 team will officially assume management of the fire Tuesday evening.