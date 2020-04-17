Winner-winner: Free chicken dinner available Sunday in Grand Lake

After serving a free meal on Easter, Squeaky B’s in Grand Lake is about to do it again this weekend.

The restaurant is teaming up with the Trinity Church in the Pines, Grand Lake Rotary Club and the town of Grand Lake to offer people a free chicken dinner from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, distributed curbside at Squeaky B’s to maintain social distancing guidelines.

They’re calling it, “Grand Lake’s Community Table.”

While the meal will be free of charge, Debbie Fitch, owner of the restaurant, is asking for something in return, whether it be sharing stories of kindness, volunteering to deliver meals to at-risk people, first responders or hospital workers, or just helping the community in any number of other ways.

“We’re really trying to promote and foster a strong community who bands together when times are difficult,” Fitch said of the free meals. “We have noticed that people have been extremely generous with their time and talent, even with the pandemic going on, and we’ve witnessed so much positive outreach from different people that live and work here.”

For more about the free chicken meals or to request delivery, email Jonah@squeakybs.com.