Winners of Peaks ‘n Pines quilt show announced
Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County is proud to announce the winners from the 11th annual Quilt Show, which was held July 9 and 10 at the Grand Lake Center. Attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category. The show had in excess of 70 entries along with several demonstration stations and original, handcrafted items for sale. One quilt was sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year, the Guild gave scholarships to three Grand County high school seniors and will continue granting scholarships in future years. Peaks ‘n Pines thanks Grand County residents and visitors for their continued support of the Guild. Below are the show results:
Best in Show
- “Vintage Rose” by Jan Paniogue: Best
Art Quilts
- “Spring in California” by Betsy Redder: 1st
- “Memory Quilt” by Marcia Horner: 2nd
- “Moonlight Serenade” by Marcia Horner: 3rd
Large Quilts
- “Vintage Rose” by Jan Paniogue: 1st
- “My Town and Country” by Tina Holley: 2nd
- “Toas” by Deb Wehmeyer: 3rd
Medium Quilts
- “Jay Potter” by Clarisse McGowan: 1st
- “Maritime Adventures” by Betsy DeVries: 2nd
- “139 Steps” by Clare Rutila: 3rd
Small Quilts
- “Angelic Lily & Abby the Movie Star” by Clarisse McGowan: 1st
- “Mariner’s Compass” by Linda Carlson: 2nd
- “Don’t Feed the Bears” by Joni Sugimura: 3rd
2022 Challenge
- “Owl Always Love You” by Marianne Hayes: 1st
- “Peacock!” by Jenny Dems: 2nd
- “Greetings from Colorado” by Liddy Duff: 3rd
Miscellaneous
- “Through the Aspen” by Deb Coultas: 1st
- “Sunflowers for Ukraine” by Bambi Statz: 2nd
- “American the Beautiful” by Clarice Jonez: 3rd
