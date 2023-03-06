Winners of Wells Fargo Ski Cup raced to support NSCD

Paralympian Sheina Vaspi of Israel raises her arms in triumph as she wins first place during the World Disabled Invitational at the Wells Fargo Ski Cup. The event raised nearly $300,000 to support the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

On Sunday, Feb. 26, adaptive alpine skier and Paralympian Sheina Vaspi took home the gold at the Wells Fargo Ski Cup at Winter Park Resort. Vaspi, representing Israel, competed against athletes of other adaptive disciplines during the event’s World Disabled Invitational. At the invitational, professional athletes of all levels competed – from New Zealand para alpine skier James Thurston to stand-up skier and Iraq war veteran Kyle Moxley.

The Wells Fargo Ski Cup raises funds for adaptive athletes, as well as for the National Sports Center for the Disabled, where many of the athletes train. This year, the Ski Cup raised $280,000 to support summer and winter programs for children and adults living with disabilities.

This year’s fundraiser featured four unique races from Feb. 24-26, the Corporate Challenge, Kids Snowplow Sprint, AEC Challenge and World Disabled Invitational. During the Corporate Challenge, corporate sponsors competed against each other, with an adaptive athlete joining and helping coach each team. During the AEC Challenge, sponsoring architects, engineers and contractors competed for the Outrigger Trophy. Encore Electric crossed the finish line first to take home the trophy.

“It’s been an awesome weekend. The participation has been amazing; it was crazy how many people were yelling and cheering,” said Marlin Linder, founder and executive vice president of Encore. “This was our first time doing this, and we are definitely going to do this every year. It’s a great cause.”

Ski Cup Results

World Disabled Invitational: John Papai – third, Allison Jones – second, Sheina Vaspi – first.

AEC Challenge: Encore Electric

Corporate Challenge: The Barefoot Bronco Woodworking