Winter Fusion fundraiser to support Middle Park Medical Foundation scholarships

Middle Park Medical Foundation is planning a new winter fundraiser featuring three contests for its scholarship funds.

The Winter Fusion fundraiser allows for individuals or teams to compete in mileage and elevation gain competitions while raising donations online via a registered webpage. The fundraiser runs from Feb. 6 through March 7.

Participants can snowshoe, cross country ski, skate ski or ski touring to earn mileage and elevation gain. Registered individuals and teams get 20% off day passes at Bluebird Backcountry.

Prizes will be awarded to the individual or team that raises the most money, has the highest mileage and the most elevation gain, as well as for the hashtagged Facebook or Instagram post with the most engagements.

To register, the cost is a $25 pledge at http://www.middleparkhealth.org/winter-fusion-2021. Anyone who raises over $300 will not be charged the pledge.

The foundation has given out over $50,000 in scholarships for local students, Middle Park Health employees and local residents interested in education or furthering education in the medical field.