Winter Park announces more terrain openings, including Mary Jane
New terrain opened at Winter Park Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the High Lonesome Express lift providing access to the High Lonesome Trail, Hobo Alley, Lonesome Whistle, Switchyard, Whistlestop, Upper Cranmer and more of Village Way. The resort also announced that Mary Jane will open Friday at 9 a.m.
The Mary Jane announcement came in Winter Park’s snow report email, which read that 5 inches of snow over the last 48 hours contributed to the opening. The resort posted on its social media channels that the Super Gauge Express, Iron Horse and Galloping Goose lifts will open in the Mary Jane territory, providing access to over 75 additional acres of terrain.
Winter Park’s Facebook post read that ski patrol, lifts and grooming staff are working on opening as much as possible at Mary Jane. The resort has not released information about which trails will open Friday.
High Lonesome Express provides the highest-elevation skiing of the year so far at Winter Park, bringing riders along the edge of the Mary Jane territory. Winter Park now has 11 lifts, 31 trails and 268 acres of terrain open, according to its website. The snow report predicts that 11 inches of snow will fall at the resort over the next four days, with 6 inches expected on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.