Winter Park announces more terrain openings, including Mary Jane

Reporter Kyle McCabe rides up the Arrow lift at Winter Park on Nov. 28.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

New terrain opened at Winter Park Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the High Lonesome Express lift providing access to the High Lonesome Trail, Hobo Alley, Lonesome Whistle, Switchyard, Whistlestop, Upper Cranmer and more of Village Way. The resort also announced that Mary Jane will open Friday at 9 a.m.

The Mary Jane announcement came in Winter Park’s snow report email , which read that 5 inches of snow over the last 48 hours contributed to the opening. The resort posted on its social media channels that the Super Gauge Express, Iron Horse and Galloping Goose lifts will open in the Mary Jane territory, providing access to over 75 additional acres of terrain.

Winter Park’s Facebook post read that ski patrol, lifts and grooming staff are working on opening as much as possible at Mary Jane. The resort has not released information about which trails will open Friday.

High Lonesome Express provides the highest-elevation skiing of the year so far at Winter Park, bringing riders along the edge of the Mary Jane territory. Winter Park now has 11 lifts, 31 trails and 268 acres of terrain open, according to its website. The snow report predicts that 11 inches of snow will fall at the resort over the next four days, with 6 inches expected on Friday.