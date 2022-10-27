Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31

The Winter Park Snow Stake livestream shows nearly 16 inches of snow at the resort's base Thursday.

Winter Park Snow Stake Livestream/Courtesy photo

We hope your Halloween costume for this year is something warm, because Winter Park just gave you new plans for where to wear it. The resort announced today it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever.

The announcement came via an email, sent to the resort’s snow report email list , that read the terrain will be limited but did not provide further details.

The resort expects 4 inches of snow tonight, and despite snowfall across Grand County last night, listed 0 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours on their snow report email.