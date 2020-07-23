Winter Park approves smaller lot sizes for Rendezvous, final plat for Lake Trail townhomes

Several neighborhoods in Winter Park planning changes to lot sizes and adding housing got approval from the town council on Tuesday.

Rendezvous’ final development plan was amended to allow smaller lot sizes, and two areas in the Lakota neighborhood got initial permission to break up larger lots into multiple lots. Council also approved a final plat for the Lake Trail townhomes and several development improvement agreements in conjunction with the plats.

The changes at Rendezvous mostly consist of allowing smaller lot sizes and proportionally smaller setbacks while leaving the remaining space open. The original final development plan was approved in 2008.

Two single family detached lots were reduced from 7,000 to 5,000 square feet while 16 other single family detached lots were reduced from 7,000 to 3,500 square feet. For the 18 single family attached lots, they were reduced from 7,000 to 1,250 square feet. The density of the plat doesn’t change.

“There were a lot more second-home buyers and custom homes were a bigger thing back then, and since then, things have evolved in a positive way and we have more retirement buyers and year-round interest,” said Jeff Vogel, representative for Rendezvous, of the change to smaller lots.

Council also approved two development improvement agreements with Rendezvous for work on two portions of Ski Idlewild Road.

In Lakota, council approved two preliminary plats, one for Northwoods at Lakota Park and another for the Reserve at Lakota Park.

The changes for Northwoods include dividing two lots into four and replatting three lots to provide single and multi-family residences. Similarly, construction plans at the Reserve are to break up one “super” lot into 14 lots for single and multi-family residences.

Finally, council approved the final plat for the Lake Trail townhomes, which consists of 16 units over three buildings, along with a development improvement agreement for site work, including grading, installing utilities, drainage, paving, revegetation and dumpster infrastructure.

In other business:

• A special event permit for Find Your Flow yoga series in Confluence Park was approved. The classes are at 5:45 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday now through September. Classes are limited to 10 people and donation based with proceeds going to the Headwaters Trails Alliance.

• Sitting as the town’s liquor licensing authority, council approved a transfer of the liquor license for Smokehouse BBQ to its new owners.

• Council approved an ordinance so the town can use a state portal for sales tax collection, which allows the town to impose sales taxes on internet transactions and makes it easier for businesses to submit both state and local taxes.

• In conjunction with the ordinance, council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Revenue to use the state’s tax software.

• A cost-sharing agreement with Arrowhead Winter Park Investors for road and infrastructure work on a 200 foot portion of Ski Idlewild Road was approved. Construction includes storm drainage, sidewalk and curb and gutter improvements with the cost not to exceed $147,268. The town will reimburse Arrowhead on completion.

• Construction on US Highway 40 for ADA compliance is scheduled to begin Aug. 3 in Winter Park.

• Construction on Kings Crossing Road and the railroad underpass has started, closing access to Leland Creek Trail from Kings Crossing. An alternate route is being provided through the Leland Creek subdivision.