Winter Park athletes to compete in X Games

Three Winter Park athletes are headed to the upcoming X Games in Aspen from Friday through Sunday.

Brother and sister elite skiers Birk and Svea Irving will make an appearance in the men’s and women’s superpipe, respectively. Trevor Kennison rounds out the group competing in the big air jump.

Watch Svea Irving compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Birk Irving at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Kennison at 1 p.m. Sunday. The X Games will air on both ESPN and ABC.