Winter Park blood drive searching for donors

The nonprofit blood donation organization Vitalant will host a blood drive at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation appointments are still available, and a Vitalant news release stated that early July is a vital time for blood donations.

Donations drop by 2,000 or more the week around the Fourth of July, the release stated. The need for donated blood does not drop, though, as donors become less available with summer trips and activities — it rises as more people get injured during outdoor activities, resulting in what the release called “trauma season.”

Vitalant will take whole blood and red blood cell donations at the July 10 blood drive, but has more offerings, like platelet donations, at other drives and clinics. Sign up for a donation appointment at Donors.Vitalant.org, on the Vitalant app or by calling 877-25-4825.