Winter Park business owner chosen for vacant council seat

The Winter Park Town Council appointed Rebecca Kaufman to the vacant seat on the governing body.

Courtesy Winter Park

Winter Park’s town council appointed a local business owner and longtime resident known for her contributions to the community to its vacant seat in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Rebecca Kaufman will take the seat left open by former council member Chris Seemann’s retirement in December. Kaufman is a co-owner of Ullr’s Tavern and Wake ‘N Bacon in Winter Park and has lived in the area for 12 years.

“I am honored and so thankful for the opportunity to serve on the Winter Park Town Council,” Kaufman said in a statement announcing her appointment. “I’m inspired by the work the town council and town staff have completed to this date. I am humbled at the opportunity to serve a community that has given me so much and excited and ready to get to work and help in any way possible.”

Kaufman was one of four applicants for the open seat. Kaufman’s work over the past year to support local businesses throughout the pandemic and her efforts to serve over 5,000 meals to first responders during fire season made her an ideal candidate, according to the town.

During her interview with town council, Kaufman highlighted the ongoing pandemic, affordable housing and building a year-round community as her top priorities.

Most recently, Kaufman served on the short-term rental advisory committee to guide the town’s policy for the popular form of lodging.

Kaufman’s term ends in April 2022.