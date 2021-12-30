Winter Park cancels NYE fireworks due to weather

Due to extreme weather conditions, Winter Park has canceled the fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

According to the announcement posted by the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber, with so much wind and snow, fireworks wouldn’t be visible.

All of Grand County is under either a winter weather warning or winter weather advisory through Saturday morning due to the incoming storm, which also promises high gusts of wind.

Earlier this week, Granby Ranch announced that it was canceling all New Year’s Eve festivities including fireworks due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the county.

Following Winter Park’s announcement, Grand Lake has also canceled the planned fireworks for Friday.