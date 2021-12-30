Winter Park cancels NYE fireworks due to weather
Due to extreme weather conditions, Winter Park has canceled the fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve.
According to the announcement posted by the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber, with so much wind and snow, fireworks wouldn’t be visible.
All of Grand County is under either a winter weather warning or winter weather advisory through Saturday morning due to the incoming storm, which also promises high gusts of wind.
Earlier this week, Granby Ranch announced that it was canceling all New Year’s Eve festivities including fireworks due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the county.
Following Winter Park’s announcement, Grand Lake has also canceled the planned fireworks for Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Boulder County wildfires could cause power outages tonight in Grand, other mountain counties
Xcel Energy is warning consumers to expect periodic electric outages tonight in Grand County.