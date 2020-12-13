Winter Park Chamber names East Grand fire chiefs Citizens of the Year

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce honored the leaders of the East Grand Fire Department as the 2020 Citizens of the Year after a historic fire season in Grand County.

East Grand Fire Chief Todd Holzwarth and Assistant Chief Dennis Soles were named the 2020 Citizens of the Year for their dedication to the community. The two were recognized for their work this year in the Braidwood Condominium fire, the Williams Fork Fire and the East Troublesome Fire.

Holzwarth started with East Grand Fire when it was known as Hideaway Park Fire and has been chief for 25 years. Last year, Holzwarth was recognized for participating in an average of 240 calls per year.

Soles joined East Grand Fire as a volunteer, a role he served for 14 years before taking a paid position with the department. In total, Soles has dedicated 30 years to the fire department.

Aside from their work with East Grand Fire, both Holzwarth and Soles have been active in various community organizations and events.

The chamber’s Citizen of the Year is chosen by the past five recipients of the award, which honors a person or people who have exceptionally gone out of their way to improve the community.

In addition, the chamber has also given this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to two longtime Fraser Valley community members – Jim Myers and Robin Wirsing.

Former Winter Park Mayor and council member Myers was honored with the award after 34 years in the town government, as well as sitting on the chamber board for almost 20 years and serving on the Grand County Water and Sanitation District board.

Wirsing, owner of Allegiant Management, has served at the municipal and county level. Wirsing has been on the Fraser Town Board, Grand County Tourism Board, Fraser Sanitation District and Walk Through History Park Board, among many chamber roles and event committees.