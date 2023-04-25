Winter Park closes main base with spring skiing celebration
The Winter Park base at Winter Park Resort has closed for the season, and while skiing will continue for as long as possible on the Mary Jane side of the mountain, the last day of main base skiing featured memorable events.
The 2023 Spring Bash + Splash included events every weekend in April, and Sunday it concluded with the resort’s annual pond skim. Starting at 1 p.m., skiers and riders navigated a short slalom course before gliding across the small “pond” in front of a crowd of onlookers.
The Mary Jane side of the mountain has a 70-inch base and received over 370 inches of snow this season, and Winter Park Spokesperson Jen Miller wrote in an email that the conditions should allow for “soft spring turns on the Mary Jane side of the mountain well into May.”
Winter Park has not announced an official closing date for the Mary Jane base, but last year, the territory closed May 21.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.