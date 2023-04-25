Winter Park closes main base with spring skiing celebration

Winter Park celebrates the end of the season with a pond skim event at the Spring Bash + Splash. The Mary Jane side of the mountain will remain open.

Winter Park Resort/Courtesy photo

The Winter Park base at Winter Park Resort has closed for the season, and while skiing will continue for as long as possible on the Mary Jane side of the mountain, the last day of main base skiing featured memorable events.

The 2023 Spring Bash + Splash included events every weekend in April, and Sunday it concluded with the resort’s annual pond skim. Starting at 1 p.m., skiers and riders navigated a short slalom course before gliding across the small “pond” in front of a crowd of onlookers.

The Mary Jane side of the mountain has a 70-inch base and received over 370 inches of snow this season, and Winter Park Spokesperson Jen Miller wrote in an email that the conditions should allow for “soft spring turns on the Mary Jane side of the mountain well into May.”

Winter Park has not announced an official closing date for the Mary Jane base, but last year, the territory closed May 21 .