Winter Park closes railroad crossing on Telemark

The railroad crossing on the portion of Kings Crossing Road renamed Telemark Drive was closed Monday.

Winter Park agenda

Town of Winter Park officials on Monday closed the railroad crossing on the portion of Telemark Drive formerly known as Kings Crossing Road.

With the closing, two new stop signs will be installed on Telemark at the Lions Gate intersection for east and west traffic. The stop sign on Lions Gate at Telemark will be removed.

Public works is working on installing the permanent signage to complete the closure.

The closure comes after Winter Park gave preliminary approval for new roads in Grand Park.