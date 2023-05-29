Winter Park Comedy Festival attracts headliner Bonnie McFarlane and Roast Battle champions

Comedian Bonnie McFarlane will be the headliner at the Winter Park Comedy Festival this June.

Christine Tomlinson/Courtesy photo

Comedy Night at Devil’s Craft started in January 2022, and it has been gaining popularity since with a steady lineup that is attracting comedians from Denver. The word is getting out that comedy night in Winter Park is more than a local affair.

Christine Tomlinson is the host of comedy night, and she says comedians are excited drive up to Grand County and perform their set in Winter Park because the reputation Comedy Night has gained over the last year. In fact, the popularity of comedy night has been such a success that Winter Park will be holding its first comedy festival in June.

“There’s a good buzz about (the comedy nights) in Winter Park,” Tomlinson said. “So, the comedians have great experiences and reach out to other comedians. The fact that we’ve hosted great shows, it’s easier to get more comedians up here.”

Tomlinson has been working with the town to host the first Winter Park Comedy Festival taking place June 2-3.

“We have several national Roast Battle champion comics joining us for the festival,” Tomlinson said. “The Comedy Festival has events throughout the town, beginning Thursday, June 1, leading up to the headline acts on Saturday, June 3.”

The Winter Park Comedy Festival will take place June 2-3 and will feature national acts.

Promotional Flyer with Headliners

Events will be hosted at Vicious Cycle Brewing, Idlewild Distillery, The Pub, TheDitch on 40, Cooper Creek Square and Devil’s Craft. The late-night dark comedy hour at the Ditch on 40, is rated a “blue” comedy show, which means people should expect some offensive material.

On June 2 at 4 p.m. there will be a themed show hosted by Korey David at Idlewild Distillery called The Interrogation: True Crime Stories. This is a comedy show structured as a crime investigation, giving audience the chance to participate in the acts.

Vicious Service at Vicious Cycle Brewing is a unique event – comedian’s will be your bartenders and will be “roasting you” from behind the bar. Basically, you order a drink, they will hand you back a joke.

Vicious Service at Vicious Cycle Brewing will feature comedians behind the bar at the brewery June 2-3.

Christine Tomlinson/Courtesy photo

The headlining act, Bonnie McFarlane, will have two shows on the night of June 3, hosted at Devil’s Craft. McFarlane is a national headliner comedian that has been featured on two Comedy Central specials, HBO, three Letterman appearances, a Tonight Show appearance and The Howard Stern Show.

There will be a main box office in Cooper Creek Square to pick up or purchase two-day passes. You can also buy your tickets in advance online. Passes start at $89 and go up to $120 for the all-access pass.

Without the passes you can choose to pay $20 at the door for each show, except for McFarlane’s headlining act on Saturday, which is $45.

To purchase tickets and view the comedian line up for the Winter Park Comedy Festival visit WPcomedyFestival.com.