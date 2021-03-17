Winter Park Comp Center athletes earn chance to compete internationally

Jaxson Holme skiing at Winter Park Resort. Holme is one of four athletes headed to international competitions and he will compete at the World Rookie Tour Finals in April.

Courtesy Jay Stewart

Four athletes with the Winter Park Competition Center are headed overseas after impressive freeski and freeride performances throughout the season here.

From the freeski team, Jaxson Holme and Bennett Kobe of Winter Park, will be headed to Kitzsteinhorn, Austria for the World Rookie Tour Finals from April 11-14.

Meanwhile, two members of the Winter Park snowboard team — Jack and Samantha Lansky of Boulder — will compete at the Freeride Junior World Championships in Verbier, Switzerland from March 30 to April 3.

“We’re really proud of these athletes for bringing their A-game and staying focused despite the unusual challenges this season brought,” said Ashley Speigelhoff, communications coordinator for the competition center.

Holme and Kobe qualified for the World Rookie Tour Finals with top finishes at the USASA World Rookie Tour Qualifier slopestyle event at Winter Park Resort on Feb. 11-12. Holme took gold in the Freeski Rookie Men’s division (ages 15 and up), as well as the Freeski Youth Men’s division (ages 15-16).

Kobe won gold in two divisions, placing first in his age group in the Freeski Breaker Boys (ages 13-14) and winning top overall skier in the Freeski Grommet Boys (ages 14 and up).

The Lanksys landed their chance to compete in Switzerland after Samantha ranked third and Jack fourth in the overall standings for the 19-20 season in the 15-18 age division.

These four athletes aren’t the only ones from the competition center who have been successful in the past season either.

Winter Park’s Birk Irving placed third in the men’s Ski Superpipe at the X Games and World Championships in Aspen this year, marking his first trip to the podium at X Games Aspen. Another Winter Park native, Hunter Carey won silver in the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games.