Winter Park Competition Center athletes eye 2022 Olympics

Joel Hedrick midair at the 2021 Freestyle Mogul Selections at Winter Park Resort, where he gold-medaled.

Winter Park Competition Center / Courtesy photo

A dozen athletes with ties to the Winter Park Competition Center have been named to the 2021-22 US Ski and Snowboard Team with hopes to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

One standout athlete is Winter Park local Birk Irving who was named to the US Freeski Team. Irving is ranked No. 5 in the World Cup Standings for the Men’s Halfpipe and snagged bronze medals for the men’s halfpipe and men’s ski superpipe in 2021.

US Freestyle Moguls Team member Joel Hedrick is another former Winter Park Competition Center athlete who won gold in the men’s dual moguls during the 2021 Freestyle Selections at Winter Park Resort.

Joining Irving on the US Freeski Team is his sister Svea Irving, as well as Hunter Carey, Connor Ladd, Dylan Ladd and Lyman Currier.

In addition, athletes Jesse and Casey Andringa were named to the US Freestyle Team; Storm Klomhaus is on the US Alpine team; and Jason Wolle and Stacy Gaskill joined the US Snowboard Team.

The Winter Park Competition Center is currently registering athletes for its programs. For more information, go to wpcompcenter.com.