Winter Park Competition Center athletes eye 2022 Olympics
A dozen athletes with ties to the Winter Park Competition Center have been named to the 2021-22 US Ski and Snowboard Team with hopes to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
One standout athlete is Winter Park local Birk Irving who was named to the US Freeski Team. Irving is ranked No. 5 in the World Cup Standings for the Men’s Halfpipe and snagged bronze medals for the men’s halfpipe and men’s ski superpipe in 2021.
US Freestyle Moguls Team member Joel Hedrick is another former Winter Park Competition Center athlete who won gold in the men’s dual moguls during the 2021 Freestyle Selections at Winter Park Resort.
Joining Irving on the US Freeski Team is his sister Svea Irving, as well as Hunter Carey, Connor Ladd, Dylan Ladd and Lyman Currier.
In addition, athletes Jesse and Casey Andringa were named to the US Freestyle Team; Storm Klomhaus is on the US Alpine team; and Jason Wolle and Stacy Gaskill joined the US Snowboard Team.
The Winter Park Competition Center is currently registering athletes for its programs. For more information, go to wpcompcenter.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Winter Park Competition Center athletes eye 2022 Olympics
A dozen athletes with ties to the Winter Park Competition Center have been named to the 2021-22 US Ski and Snowboard Team with hopes to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.