Winter Park Competition Center establishes scholarship in honor of parent who died in backcountry avalanche
Brian Bunnell died Dec. 26, 2022, after being buried by an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. Bunnell’s sons, Estin, Dade and Curran, all ski with the Winter Park Competition Center, which has established a scholarship in Bunnell’s honor.
Bunnell taught chemistry at Conifer High School, and the scholarship will go to a Conifer High student who “personifies (Bunnell’s) never-ending love for adventure and learning in science,” according to a competition center news release.
The release quotes Bunnell’s wife, Kelly, as saying the scholarship brings the family some comfort in knowing Bunnell’s influence on his students and the Conifer community will continue.
A member of the Parent Teacher Association where Kelly teaches in Lakewood organized a GoFundMe to support the family, which can be found at GoFundMe.com/f/brian-bunnell-a-life-welllived.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.